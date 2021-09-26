Cheyenne reflects after first month of Wit and Wisdom reading program

These are just some of the books being used as part of the new Wit and Wisdom curriculum in Laramie County School District 1. Some believe certain books contain material that relates to critical race theory, or is inappropriate for children because it is too graphic. Rhianna Gelhart/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – The Wit and Wisdom reading comprehension program has been on the minds of parents, teachers and administrators in Laramie County School District 1 since it was introduced and approved back in February.

Now, school officials and community members are taking the time to reflect after the first month of the program being taught in district classrooms.

While administrators and teachers said they see the curriculum as an opportunity to encourage critical thinking skills and open dialogue about difficult topics, others see it as a step toward critical race theory being taught in Wyoming classrooms.

CRT has been a conversation topic in many district school board meetings, as well as the state Legislature recently. This past month, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow expressed her full support for a draft bill called the Civics Transparency Act, which she said is designed to fight against CRT being taught in Wyoming.

Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, and Senate President Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, are the sponsors of the bill. It requires full transparency in state schools through the publishing of curriculum online in advance of the school year, and sets standards for history and civics lessons.

Balow said although there are no official state standards that encourage teaching CRT, related topics, such as systemic racism, are being taught in schools. LCSD1’s Wit and Wisdom curriculum includes some pieces of literature that address those issues.

LCSD1 Assistant Director of School Improvement Eric Jackson said although those topics are brought up with context between teachers and students, CRT is not being taught in the district’s schools. He supports Balow’s decision to move forward with the draft bill because he said there is nothing to hide.

“This is a curriculum that’s a vehicle to deliver the standards,” said LCSD1 English Language Arts curriculum coordinator Katie Dijkstal. “We have been teaching the common core state standards in our state for a number of years, and this is a really comprehensive approach.”

The decision to adopt the curriculum was made unanimously by the LCSD1 Board of Trustees in February and supported by many district administrators.

Jackson said the program was an important step for the school, after state testing reported less than 50% of students were achieving reading proficiency throughout all grade levels. He knows there are many ways to measure a student’s success and growth, but it concerned district officials.

Wit and Wisdom was not created by the district, but rather by a national education vendor called Great Minds. The company developed the curriculum for K-8 students to enhance their reading and English language arts by incorporating literature, history, art and science. LCSD1 is running the program in kindergarten through sixth grade.

Every week, the required readings, videos, pieces of artwork and articles to read are published on the county’s website and vary widely. From books about whales to videos painting the scenes of the Civil War, school officials said the program is meant to develop stronger readers and thinkers by connecting concepts across all forms of media.

Students have to read along with their parents, answer questions in packets, listen to videos and audio, discuss with their peers and partake in many forms of comprehension. Dijkstal said it is one thing to know how to read; it is another to be able to understand. She said she believes this program develops skills that round out every aspect of learning.

“What makes the program special is the approach to speaking and listening, fluency, vocabulary, work comprehension and collaboration,” she said. “You’re approaching a book in a comprehensive way, versus a regurgitated question-and-answer.”

Birgitt Paul, a parent of three students in LCSD1, said the past month in the program has greatly helped her child to look at reading in a new light.

Her daughter is in fifth grade and requires special-needs support. With the program providing multimedia context for the reading, she said there is more of an opportunity for comprehension through the options. She has seen her daughter understand the material better.

“She knows what she’s talking about,” she said, “or she can hinge it to her life experience and relate it to the class without it all having to be specifically based on her reading and writing skills.”

These are the kinds of critical thinking skills and connections school officials have been looking for students to make. Jackson said it helps students not only with test taking and higher education coursework, but also real-world problem solving capabilities.

This new curriculum is also not the only lessons on reading students receive, and school officials recognize the importance of other forms of learning. Students spend between 30 and 40 minutes a day working through phonics lessons outside of reading comprehension.

But for some parents, it is not the intensive reading comprehension focus or the benefits of new learning devices that concern them, but rather the topics included in the materials provided.

Shannon Ashby pulled her three daughters out of LCSD1 schools on the first day of school this year because of her concerns about the new curriculum.

Books address topics such as suicide, miscarriages, historical violence against marginalized communities, and feature dark and graphic imagery surrounding mythology.

In a book called “Walk Two Moons” by Sharon Creech, which is for the fourth grade classes, there is a description of a child witnessing her mother’s stillbirth.

It states, “It had a pale bluish tinge, and there were marks on its neck where the umbilical cord had strangled it. It might have been dead for hours, the doctor told my father. I asked if I could touch her. She was still warm from being inside my mother.”

Jackson said when it comes to the more intense and difficult material to cover, students and parents are giving warning and opportunity to discuss. It is not without context.

But Ashby said she believes some of these topics are not meant to be discussed in public education, and if they are, they should be introduced at a much later age. She wants parents to decide when and which experiences, values and struggles to speak to their children about.

“They’re just bringing it in way too early,” she said, “way too fast.”

Ashby is not the only parent to voice this concern about the curriculum, as she and many parents have stepped forward at board meetings to ask for reconsideration. They are not only concerned about the darker imagery described in the books, but also the division it can cause.

In modules dedicated to civil rights, racism and historical violence, she said she feels as though there is an anti-white rhetoric. She doesn’t want American history that addresses these topics to be removed from the school’s curriculum, just to change the way it is discussed.

She described historical fiction books that portray the “white man” as the devil, or only reference white people in terms of the violence that was committed. She said it was a consistent narrative meant to divide communities like Cheyenne.

“Why do you need to bring race into the curriculum at the age of 7 years old?” she said. “It’s not needed.”

Parents like Paul do not feel the same way as Ashby, however. Paul said she never got the opportunity growing up in LCSD1 to learn and understand the tragedies that occurred.

She has been reading with her daughter this month about how Lewis and Clark brought a slave with them on their expedition, and she felt as though it opened the door to a conversation with her child.

“I can live in my country and understand where we came from and help my children love America,” she said. “And I can also understand that we did some things that were really horrible to other people. But I would rather use that as a learning experience.”

These kinds of discussions are happening throughout the district, and there is an official opportunity to provide input to the curriculum in LCSD1. Outside of addressing the Board of Trustees, the Wit and Wisdom curriculum has a text review committee made up of parents, teachers, administrators and community members.

Jackson and Dijkstal, who have been instrumental in coordinating the reading comprehension program, said they welcome parents reflecting on the curriculum now and in the upcoming months. They even encourage reaching out to teachers to work through concerns, or create a possible different option for students.

“Those are a lot of the conversations that all of us are having,” Dijkstal said, “is that each parent brings a unique set of beliefs and backgrounds to this conversation. And the more that we have those parents, the better we’re able to shift our process as we move forward.”