If we're transparent about curriculum, we must be about CRT, too
I attended a high school that Reader's Digest castigated for "teaching Communism." It is true. We learned about Karl Marx – and how Lenin added his own spin. We also read Adam Smith, John Keynes, and other economists and philosophers. We learned the difference between socialism and Communism, between fascism and capitalism. Now people use these words to berate one another with no understanding of their actual meaning. The same thing seems to be happening with critical race theory.www.wyomingnews.com
