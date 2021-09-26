CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
If we're transparent about curriculum, we must be about CRT, too

By Letter from Ann Erdmann
Wyoming Tribune Eagle
 6 days ago

I attended a high school that Reader's Digest castigated for "teaching Communism." It is true. We learned about Karl Marx – and how Lenin added his own spin. We also read Adam Smith, John Keynes, and other economists and philosophers. We learned the difference between socialism and Communism, between fascism and capitalism. Now people use these words to berate one another with no understanding of their actual meaning. The same thing seems to be happening with critical race theory.

