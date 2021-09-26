If we're transparent about curriculum, we must be about CRT, too

When we think about nature vs. nurture, we’re biased. Here’s why. Do you think that infants know that one plus one equals two?. If you said no, you’d be in good company. Many people think that, according to research by Iris Berent, professor of psychology at Northeastern. But you’d also be wrong. Studies have shown that newborns display an understanding of addition, says Berent. That suggests that humans might be born with those abilities—and perhaps providing more fuel to the long-standing “nature versus nurture” debate.

SCIENCE ・ 11 DAYS AGO