The Arizona Cardinals head into a Week 4 tilt with the Los Angeles Rams. The Cardinals have not led the NFC West since Week 10 of 2020 when they sat at 6-3, holding a tiebreaker over the Rams and the Seahawks. However, with the 49ers falling to the Packers in Week 3, and the Seahawks dropping their last two games, the Cardinals have a chance to hold at least a one-game lead in the NFC West if they come out on top against the Rams.

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO