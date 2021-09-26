Cowgirls volleyball swept by Boise State

LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming volleyball team lost in three sets Saturday afternoon, falling to Boise State 25-21, 25-22, 25-19 inside the UniWyo Sports Complex.

The Broncos controlled much of the match from start to finish as the Cowgirls (8-6 overall, 0-2 Mountain West) hit .191 in the loss. The Broncos (12-2, 1-1 MW) offense was very efficient, hitting .409. The Cowgirls held a slight edge in blocks at 5-4 and service aces at 5-3.

Individually, Naya Shimé lead the Cowgirls offensively with a match-high 16 kills, while hitting .400. KC McMahon added eight kills and Faith Waitsman had five. At the net defensively, Payton Chamberlain, Kayla Mazzocca and Jackie McBride had two blocks each to lead the team.

In the back row, Hailey Zuroske led with seven digs and Kaitlyn Gehler chipped in with four. Chamberlain had 32 assists and Abby Olsen led the squad with a three service aces.

UW will next begin the first of four straight matches on the road at 7 p.m. Tuesday at rival Colorado State in Fort Collins, Colorado.

SOCCER

The UW soccer team couldn’t have scripted a better start to Mountain West opener at New Mexico. But the Cowgirls didn’t close the game as well as they began it.

UW (4-4-1 overall) dropped a 4-1 decision to the Lobos (6-2-0) late Friday night.

Cowgirls’ defender Savannah Warner gave Wyoming the early advantage when she tallied a goal in the 3rd minute for her first score of the season.

The score marked the quickest goal for UW since a 2nd-minute goal against Nevada in 2018. Warner represents the ninth Cowgirl to net a goal this season.

“It was really great to score first, and that’s something we’ve been talking about — setting the tempo, getting on the board early, and we definitely did that,” UW coach Colleen Corbin said in a press release. “We definitely felt like we were on our front foot. We just need to be a little bit better about being prepared to absorb the kind of pressure that’s going to come after you score.”

The Cowgirls outshot the Lobos 17-13 and had five shots on target. Sophomore forward Alyssa Bedard led the team with four shots, two on goal.

The difference in the match was New Mexico cashing in on its scoring chances. Molly Myers scored the equalizer in the 13th minute. Zaria Katesigwa recorded the go-ahead score during the 16th minute. Myers and Jadyn Edwards tallied goals in the 24th and 42nd minutes, respectively.

UW goalkeeper Alex Daws started and made four saves. Hannah Lee played the second half in net and recorded one save.

“Overall, really, really pleased with the effort and energy, and our ability to play soccer on the road against the defending conference champions,” Corbin said. “The only thing that matters now is what happens next.”

The Cowgirls will next host San Diego State at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Madrid Sports Complex.