CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

Arkansas State falls at Tulsa

By Evan Lewis
newsbrig.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA second-half comeback fell short for the Arkansas State football team Saturday at H.A. Chapman Stadium, as the Red Wolves dropped a 41-34 contest at Tulsa. A-State (1-3) trailed by as much as 17 in the contest, but cut it to a one-score game twice and scored a pair of special teams touchdowns. The Golden Hurricane (1-3) churned out 663 yards in a balanced attack, passing for 355 yards and grinding out 308 on the ground behind a pair of 100-yard rushers.

newsbrig.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
State
Louisiana State
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Arkansas State
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Women's March holding first post-Trump event this weekend

The Women’s March on Saturday will hold its first rally since former President Trump left office, signaling a new era for the organization that was one of the largest movements to oppose Trump. Saturday’s march will take place in a number of cities, with the headlining march happening in Washington,...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Butch Jones
Person
James Blackman

Comments / 0

Community Policy