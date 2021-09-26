Arkansas State falls at Tulsa

A second-half comeback fell short for the Arkansas State football team Saturday at H.A. Chapman Stadium, as the Red Wolves dropped a 41-34 contest at Tulsa. A-State (1-3) trailed by as much as 17 in the contest, but cut it to a one-score game twice and scored a pair of special teams touchdowns. The Golden Hurricane (1-3) churned out 663 yards in a balanced attack, passing for 355 yards and grinding out 308 on the ground behind a pair of 100-yard rushers.