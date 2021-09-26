UW avoids upset at UConn with late two-point stop

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. – After giving its fans a break against Ball State, the University of Wyoming football team got back to its anxiety-inducing ways Saturday in East Hartford, Connecticut.

The Cowboys turned a six-point deficit into an eight-point lead over the University of Connecticut during a span of three minutes late in the fourth quarter, but the drama was far from over. The Huskies proceeded to march 64 yards on 15 plays to cut UW’s advantage to two with four seconds remaining.

Despite allowing their opponent to drive down the field with ease moments earlier, however, the UW defense rose to the occasion when it mattered most.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel had a hunch about what the Huskies would attempt, and dialed up the perfect call. The Cowboys got immediate pressure on freshman quarterback Tyler Phommachanh, and junior safety Rome Weber swatted down a rushed swing pass to secure a 24-22 victory.

“We have been able to practice a lot of good formations and find what’s worked against us in the past,” UW senior defensive end Garrett Crall said. “We definitely had some ideas of what we wanted, and coach Sawvel had an idea of what call he wanted.

“Everyone on that play did their job, and Rome was put in place to make that play there at the end. He was just one of the 11 guys that were doing what they were supposed to do. He was able to tip it, and that’s exactly what we asked for.”

Added UW coach Craig Bohl: “It was a chess game. I thought (Sawvell) really dialed up a good defense, and it was great to see Rome make that play.”

While the Pokes escaped with a victory to improve to 4-0 for the first time since 1996, little about the performance was aesthetically pleasing.

UConn had failed to take a lead in its first three games against FBS opponents this year. On Saturday, the Huskies pulled ahead less than four minutes into the contest, and led the Cowboys until the 6:31 mark of the fourth quarter.

Penalties prevented UW from ever taking control of a game it entered as more than a four-touchdown favorite. The Pokes were penalized 10 times for 99 yards, with personal fouls or pass interference calls leading to all of UConn’s 13 first-half points. UW was also flagged for pass interference three times during the Huskies’ final drive of the game, including twice on fourth-down incompletions that would have all but sealed a Cowboys victory.

“It’s hard to win when you get penalized 10 times for 99 yards,” Bohl said. “Obviously, we need to clean that up. There were some things I was frustrated with, but nonetheless those were the calls. There were several calls where I thought we had to become more disciplined.”

Despite a rash of pass interference calls against the Pokes, their secondary did provide sound coverage for the bulk of the game. Phommachanh completed just 19 of 40 passes for 171 yards with one touchdown and one interception, with no Huskies surpassing 50 yards receiving.

“I haven’t been in a game where we’ve had that many big ones, even going back to high school. Every time we turned around it felt like (there was a penalty),” Crall said. “But it’s a fine line.

“I’ll definitely get on guys if it’s necessary, but at the same time, I went over after I don’t even know what it was ... and I was like, ‘I’ll take you 10 times out of 10 in that call. Play exactly how you are.’ I have the most confidence in the world in our defensive backfield.”

UW sophomore receiver Isaiah Neyor cut a 10-point halftime deficit to three on an 18-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Sean Chambers on the first drive of the second half. A punt and an interception on the Cowboys’ next two possessions, however, allowed UConn to stretch its lead to six.

A turning point in the game occurred when UW got the ball back with 11:10 left in the fourth quarter.

With 41 yards on their first five carries of the drive, the Pokes found themselves approaching field goal range, but running out of time to settle for anything less than a touchdown. Chambers hit senior receiver Ayden Eberhardt for a 23-yard third-down conversion at the 1-yard-line, and senior running back Xazavian Valladay put UW on top for the first time with a touchdown run on the next play.

Valladay ran for 101 yards on 22 carries, while junior running back Titus Swen added 84 yards and a score on 15 touches. The Cowboys finished with 203 rushing yards as a team, 73 of which came on 13 carries in the fourth quarter.

“The big boys were pushing everyone around and doing everything perfect, and the running backs were hitting their holes,” Eberhardt said. “It was awesome to see that, and I think it just goes to show how our coaches have been training us ... It just shows that they’re doing what they’re supposed to be doing and building an advantage.

“If you really think about it, that was in the fourth quarter. We can last a game. We’re not going to get to the fourth quarter and be done and out of breath and that sort of deal, so that was really good to see. We wore on them, wore on them and wore on them all game, and to run the ball really well in that fourth quarter was awesome to see.”

Senior safety Esaias Gandy helped give UW a much-needed cushion on the first play from scrimmage following Valladay’s score, pulling down an interception and returning it to the UConn 29-yard line. This led to a touchdown run by Swen with 3:34 remaining, which ultimately forced the Huskies to attempt a two-point try to tie the game following its last-second score.

Gandy also had an interception earlier in the game, but it was negated due to a roughing the passer call.

“I woke up this morning feeling like I was going to get two today, so I wasn’t even worried,” Gandy said. “I just felt like I was about to get another one.”

While Saturday marked UW’s third game decided by a touchdown or less, Crall was nothing but smiles following the victory – viewing it as yet another sign of resilience from the Pokes.

“I’m just happy,” he said. “We won, and it’s hard to go on the road and win. I don’t care what the team’s record is or what people are talking about them. Unless you’ve been there and played a college football game on the road like that, you don’t understand what it’s like.

“That’s a game we might’ve lost in the past. We’re seeing that resilience, and I’m just proud of the team. We’re 4-0 so you have to smile about that.”

UW, which has a bye next weekend, opens Mountain West play Oct. 9 at Air Force.