CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

This Is the One Retirement Account I Would Recommend to Anyone

By Catherine Brock
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 6 days ago

Key Points

  • A health savings account or HSA can defray the cost of healthcare via tax-free withdrawals for medical expenses.
  • You can roll over HSA balances from year to year.
  • You can invest HSA funds to build long-term wealth.

Let's talk retirement accounts. Whether you work for an employer or yourself, you likely have access to more than one tax-advantaged account where you can save for retirement.

Some retirement accounts provide tax savings today, while others are designed to limit your future taxes. If you want both -- tax-deductible contributions now and tax-free withdrawals later -- you have only one option. It's called the Health Savings Account, or HSA, and it's the one retirement account I'd recommend to anyone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZUddp_0c8RDY6600
Image source: Getty Images.

HSA eligibility

You can save to an HSA only if you have a high-deductible health plan, or HDHP. The IRS defines HDHPs based on the plan's deductible and out-of-pocket maximums. The threshold values can change periodically, but they're as follows:

  • In 2021 and 2022, HDHPs must have a minimum deductible of $1,400 for self-only coverage, or $2,800 for family coverage.
  • In 2021, HDHPs must cap out-of-pocket expenses at $7,000 for individuals and $14,000 for families. The 2022 maximums are $7,050 for individuals and $14,100 for families.

If your HDHP is through your employer, you may be able to enroll in an HSA during your company's annual open-enrollment period. Your employer might offer an HDHP but no HSA, however. In that case, you can open an HSA with a financial company such as Fidelity.

Triple tax benefit

Here's what's most interesting about the HSA: It's the only retirement account that offers a triple tax benefit:

  1. HSA contributions are tax-deductible in the current year, up to the IRS limit.
  2. HSA investment earnings are tax-deferred.
  3. Any HSA withdrawals that pay for medical expenses (at any age) are tax free. Medical expenses can include coinsurance, copayments, dental work, vision care, chiropractic visits, prescriptions, and more.

Other HSA advantages

HSAs have more to offer beyond compelling tax perks, including:

  1. Free matching contributions. Some employers will match your HSA contributions. The matching formula may be less generous than your 401(k) match, but who cares? It's still free money.
  2. Portable funds. The money you put into your HSA is yours. If you leave your job, you take the funds with you. Note that you may have to forfeit employer-matching contributions if you're not fully vested.
  3. Investment options. HSA funds can and should be invested. Depending on where you hold your HSA, you might have access to a menu of funds or the full range of exchange-traded securities.
  4. No rollover restriction. There's no requirement to use up your HSA funds by the end of the year. You can roll over your balance indefinitely.

HSA disadvantages

HSAs are powerful, but they're not perfect. They have disadvantages that can cost you money or prevent you from saving as much as you'd like. Four notable drawbacks of HSAs are the eligibility requirements, withdrawal penalties, low contribution limits, and potentially too much flexibility on withdrawals.

  1. Eligibility rules. You can't contribute to an HSA if you don't have an HDHP. You are also ineligible for contributions if you're covered by Medicare, Medicaid, or a spouse's health plan. This means you must stop contributing to your HSA when you enroll in Medicare -- usually at age 65. Any funds accumulated in your account at that time are still yours and can remain invested.
  2. Withdrawal penalties. Non-medical withdrawals from your HSA are always taxable. If you take a non-medical withdrawal before the age of 65, you'll pay a penalty on top of the tax.
  3. Low contribution limits. In 2022, you can contribute up to $3,650 to an HSA if you have an individual HDHP. If you have a family HDHP, you can contribute up to $7,300. If you're 55 or older, you can add $1,000 in catch-up contributions to those limits. These aren't huge numbers, even when you add in the catch-up contributions.
  4. Withdrawal flexibility. You can take tax-free withdrawals from your HSA at any age, as long as you use the money for healthcare. On one hand, that's an advantage. If you don't have cash available in your checking account for your contact lenses, for example, you can grab the money from your HSA.

That flexibility also adds complexity -- particularly if you're saving specifically for retirement. To build wealth in your HSA for healthcare expenses in retirement, you may have to forgo using your funds in the short term. Or you could estimate your short-term medical expenses, hold that amount in cash, and invest the rest. Unfortunately, that plan can easily go sideways if you're hit with an unexpected illness or injury.

HSA for now and later

Your HSA can save you money now with tax-deductible contributions and tax-free withdrawals for medical expenses. But this account really proves its worth when you use it to save for retirement. The tax-deferred investment earnings can help you grow a nice pot of money for your future healthcare expenses.

Also, the ability to take taxable, non-medical HSA distributions after 65 enhances the account's versatility. If you age well and don't need the funds exclusively for healthcare, you can use the money to backstop your 401(k) balance -- since 401(k) distributions are also taxable.

That means there's no risk of overfunding the HSA. Either you use tax-free distributions for medical costs or take taxable distributions for living expenses. It's one account, but it can play two different roles in your retirement finances. That versatility could turn out to make the difference in your retirement-readiness plan.

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

How Much Money Should You Have in Your Brokerage Account by Age 60?

Here's how to know if you're investing enough in your brokerage account. By the time you reach the age of 60, you're likely to have your eyes on retirement. Many people aim to leave the workforce at some point during their 60s, especially since it's possible to start collecting Social Security at 62 and Medicare eligibility begins at 65.
PERSONAL FINANCE
moneytalksnews.com

Most Americans Are Behind on Retirement Savings – Are You One of Them?

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on SmartAsset.com. When it comes to retirement savings, American workers have a lot of work to do. A recent Insured Retirement Institute survey found that workers between ages of 40 and 73 have insufficient retirement savings to cover their income needs, and they aren’t saving enough to catch up. The online survey, which polled 990 workers in March 2021, sheds new light on lagging savings rates, unrealistic retirement income expectations and a widespread lack of basic retirement planning.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Accounts#Retirement Savings#Hsa#Hdhp#Fidelity
NBC Connecticut

These Are the Key Differences Between 401(K) and Roth IRA Retirement Plans

This story is part of CNBC Make It's One-Minute Money Hacks series, which provides easy, straightforward tips and tricks to help you understand your finances and take control of your money. If you're thinking about starting to save for retirement, chances are good that you are looking at both Roth...
INCOME TAX
panolian.com

Tips for Retirement Planning: Part 2

Last week, I talked about some very important steps you should consider to secure a stable financial plan for life during your retirement years. This blog is a continuation of those steps. Estate planning is a step that is often overlooked when planning for retirement.. No one likes to think...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Lima News

Legal-Ease: Trusts and retirement accounts

A trust is essentially a set of rules. Trusts serve a variety of purposes, but the primary purposes of trusts include avoiding probate, handling complex post-death distributions of assets (particularly in the context of blended families) and protecting assets from being counted as available under Medicaid eligibility (usually a part of nursing home or long-term care planning).
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
Seacoast Online

Money Talk: Pending bills may bring more changes for retirement accounts

After making some significant changes to retirement plan rules with the passage of the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act in 2019, Congress is again considering changes that will impact retirement savers and retirees. The so-called, "SECURE Act 2.0" appears to have bipartisan support with similar bills working their way through the House and Senate. While this legislation would improve retirement saving opportunities in many ways, there are some additional changes being proposed by House Democrats that would take away some retirement saving strategies as part of the tax code changes tied to the proposed budget plan. While these provisions may be modified before passage, or thrown out altogether in the legislative process, here are some key things to put on your radar for your financial plan.
PERSONAL FINANCE
stgeorgeutah.com

Layin’ it on the Line: How does ‘sequence of returns’ impact retirement savings?

FEATURE —What is the “sequence of returns” risk, and how can it negatively impact your retirement savings?. The “sequence of returns risk” or “sequencing risk” refers to the possibility that the timing and order you take investment returns may not be favorable. Bad timing results in your portfolio having less overall value, meaning you’ll have less money for your retirement.
PERSONAL FINANCE
northbaybusinessjournal.com

North Bay wealth advisers recommend retirement savings beyond Social Security

JDH wealth adviser Matthew Delaney uses one prop in some of his talks – a suitcase full of cash dumped on a table. He tells his audience it is the “free money” they give up when they shrug off taking advantage of a retirement plan at work — especially when the company offers to match their contributions. And to those want to buy now and save later, he responds: “Rubbish.”
PERSONAL FINANCE
gregoryricks.com

How Life Insurance Fits into a Retirement Plan

Congratulations, you’ve reached your golden years! Or maybe they’re just on the horizon. Either way, the end of the working era marks a critical time to review finances and understand how to make sure your money is working best for you. That process includes taking a look at your investments,...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Motley Fool

5 Unexpected Sources of Retirement Income

Try not to rely on just one income stream in retirement, as it may not provide enough money. Think about what kinds of income streams are most possible and appealing for you. Consider dividend-paying stocks or reverse mortgages, for example. Retirees are often assumed to be living on a "fixed...
BUSINESS
Kiplinger

Tax Planning Opportunities You Might Not Be Aware Of

Tax planning is not just an opportunity to reduce your tax bill; it is also an opportunity to build up your financial assets with creative strategies. Smart investment choices now can reduce your taxable income pre- and post-retirement, as well as set funds aside for when you'll need them in the future.
INCOME TAX
Livingston Parish News

FINANCE | What does end of ‘Stretch IRA’ mean to you?

If your IRA is big enough to help you pay for retirement with enough left over to leave to your heirs, you’ll want to pay close attention to some recently enacted legislation – because it could have a big impact on your estate plans. Here’s the background: As part of...
INCOME TAX
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
125K+
Followers
60K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy