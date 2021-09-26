The Kingston Trio are keeping things fresh without changing a thing

The Kingston Trio doesn’t play particularly complicated music.

They gather around one microphone with their respective instruments and belt out classic after classic, just as the original Trio did in the 1950s and ‘60s. They even dress in the same striped shirts.

But performing some of the most influential folk songs of the last century doesn’t come without some pressure.

“Our objective is not to evolve the music into something better or to see how much better we can execute the instrumentation,” member Don Marovich said. “It’s not about how perfect we can make things sound … it’s to do it in a way that makes people sit there riveted for two hours or an hour and a half and feel what they felt when they first heard them.”

After roughly a year without touring, The Kingston Trio, now comprised of Mike Marvin, Tim Gorelangton and Marovich, are headed to the Cheyenne Civic Center on Oct. 3 with a newfound enthusiasm coming off a string of successful shows on the East Coast.

The Trio have done little to alter the original lineup’s performance, with the goal of maintaining the experience that they originally delivered. They play songs in their original arrangements and receive the original response of “fun and crazy joy.”

They attribute their catalogue’s staying power to the original group’s knack for “elegant simplicity.” For instance, “Tom Dooley,” one of their most popular songs, only requires two chords to play, with the lyrics of the song doing the heavy lifting.

“The instrumentation primarily supports the singing, and it’s all about the singing,” Gorelangton said. “They did these wonderful harmonies, and they would sing in unison in certain spots, and it gave it this strength. It’s powerful music.”

Considering the vast range of influence that the music of The Kingston Trio has, the group has the foresight to keep everything the same. They compare their shows to entering a time machine, an effect that leaves the front row of the crowd misty eyed as they see some of their favorite folk songs played before them.

Enter what Marovich identifies as The Kingston Trio’s two pressures for every performance: The responsibility to deliver every song as the audience remembers it, and the responsibility to keep those same songs entertaining and fresh.

“It’s never the same old show. It’s never the same old son, because we love these songs,” Gorelangton said. “We’re gonna just keep going on forever. It’s an important part of our lives. We recognize and appreciate and honor the fact that it’s an important part of other people’s lives.”

Despite the songs being written almost 60 years ago, some keep delivering the same poignant message. It’s possible this is due to the scope of their influence.

Rebellious tracks like “Greenback Dollar” are reminiscent of punk personas that would not arise for another 30 years. Some tracks supply narratives that might be found in an outlaw country song. The Trio is one of the key inspirations for the late ‘60s folk movement, with Bob Dylan and Stephen Stills citing them as influences.

“One of the great things that the (original) Trio accomplished is that they got a lot of people paying attention to traditional American music and our own folk music,” Gorelangton said. “They made it accessible because they were doing some basically simple songs, and they inspired a lot of people.”

The Trio never intended to be a political group, but they did write some political songs, and those songs certainly affected the conversation around our nation’s politics.

Many are familiar with the 1961 “Where Have All the Flowers Gone?” It is a song commonly directly affiliated with the war in Vietnam due to its message surrounding the futility of armed conflict, but really it is a simple call to end war in general.

“What’s interesting about the political message is that it wasn’t partisan,” Marvin said. “It didn’t favor either side of the spectrum. It stayed right in the middle and pointed out either the absurdity of it all, or it went to the poignancy of how politics affect our lives.”

Gorelangton recalls a specific moment after a concert in California where they were approached by a fan. With tears in her eyes, she thanked them for their performance of “Where Have all the Flowers Gone?” and shared that she had just lost her son in Afghanistan.

“‘That is such a beautiful song; it means so much,’” Gorelangton said. “I was just floored. Words fail when somebody comes up to you and thanks you for doing a song like that, that it helps, in some small way, assuage the horrible grief that they’re going through.”

Oddly enough, “Where Have all the Flowers Gone?” has been performed by countless artists besides The Kingston Trio. It was actually written and recorded by musician Pete Seeger seven years prior to the release of their version.

However, they were the ones who were specifically asked specifically not to perform the song for during their musical set at the White House in 1965. With the Vietnam War surging and the Civil Rights movement in full force, a song explicitly calling for peace is not what the Lyndon B. Johnson administration needed echoing on their home turf.

They played it anyway.

It was their straightforward approach to the music, their attitude. Sparse arrangements, coupled with difficult harmonized singing, supplied the song a unique, melancholy resonance.

The group now jokes that they do “lighthearted songs of death and destruction.” That may be the case, but they do all they can to have a good time on stage and ensure that the audience is feeling the same.

“We’re singing about hangings, stabbings, jails, partying and drinking, and yet there is a ministerial aspect to what we do for the hearts of the people that are coming to see us,” Marovich said. “Its profound. The Kingston Trio sound book is a sociological American treasure.”