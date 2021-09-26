Saints Game Today: Saints vs. Patriots injury report, schedule, live stream, TV channel and betting preview for Week 3 NFL game

Mac Jones and the New England Patriots return to action at Gillette Stadium Sunday as they get set to take on the New Orleans Saints. The Patriots are coming off their first win since the rookie took over as starting quarterback and will be looking to build momentum within the division. They’ll be taking on a Saints team that started hot, but fell flat last week against the Panthers. We’ll have to wait and see which version of Jameis Winston the Patriots run into this week as he goes into his third game as the team’s new starting quarterback.

