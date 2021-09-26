Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for Sept. 26-Oct. 2
”The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back! – “Hamilton” star Leslie Odom Jr. hosts a lively concert special celebrating the joys of live theater and the reopening of Broadway. Among the stars appearing at New York City’s Winter Garden Theatre and performing stage musical classics are Annaleigh Ashford, Kristin Chenoweth, Andre De Shields, Jake Gyllenhaal, Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bebe Neuwirth, Ben Platt, Chita Rivera and more. The special follows a livestream presentation of the “74th Annual Tony Awards,” honoring the top shows and performances of the 2019-2020 Broadway season, which was halted by the pandemic. “Broadway’s Back!” (8 p.m. Sunday, CBS)www.wyomingnews.com
