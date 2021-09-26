Eagles carry early momentum to win

CHEYENNE – It didn’t take long for the Laramie County Community College women’s soccer team to take advantage of the energy it took the field with Saturday.

In the 6th minute of the contest, sophomore Sam Murray lined up for a free kick over 30 yards away from the net. Classmate Jayla Wulff slashed through and converted the opportunity with a header to give the Golden Eagles an early 1-0 advantage. That set the tone for the rest of the match as they bested Otero Junior College 3-1 on Sophomore Day.

“We have exactly 11 sophomores, so we rolled with it for a starting lineup,” LCCC coach Nate Ulness said. “And those kids walked out on the field and said today’s our day.”

The 13th-ranked Eagles built on that early goal and continued to control possession of the match.

Andi Hunsicker doubled the advantage with a score in the 30th minute. The sophomore rebounded a deflected ball a few yards outside of the top of the penalty area. She planted and sent the shot to the right of Otero goalie Kaleigh Williams for her first score of the game.

“It just popped out and I thought ‘I’m going to take this shot’ and it went in,” Hunsicker said. “And I think that just fueled the fire and made me want to get more today.”

LCCC (6-2-2 overall, 2-2-1 Region IX) closed out the half with the same effort it started the game with. It saw three consecutive corner kicks in the 38-40th minutes, leading to two quality looks couldn’t increase its advantage before the break.

“It felt like everyone wanted to win,” Murray said. “We were definitely challenging them a little more – going for this balls even if it might roll out (of play) and that effort really stood out to me.”

Otero’s best look of the contest came in the 59th when Jennifer Mueller was knocked off her path by LCCC sophomore defender Erin Griess in the box. Hannah Pashke trailed and maintained possession with a near wide-open look on the right side of the box. However, she sent the shot just right.

Both teams failed to find any offensive momentum until Hunsicker netted her second goal of the game and third of the season when she received a pass from Ainsley Basich in front of the net and sent it past Williams for the 3-0 lead in the 80th.

The Rattlers’ lone goal came from Diana Mata in the 87th when she set up from close to 35 yards out and sent Otero’s third shot on goal in between LCCC goalie Nia Trejo’s outstretched hands and the top crossbar.

Following a 0-0 draw with Trinidad State Junior College on Friday, the Eagles were anxious to get back on the pitch and play their brand of soccer. They did just that.

“LCCC is a winning school and we’ve taken some draws and some close wins,” Murray said. “So I’m just proud of the girls to pull it through.”

LCCC outshot Otero 15-8 and 8-3 on shots on goal. With only five games remaining in the regular season, it’ll look to make a late season push and peak at the right time of the season.

“(We just need to) stay sharp in training and playing with that edge at all times,” Ulness said. “And continuing to make sure we’re making each other better, keeping that iron sharpens iron mentality.”

LCCC 3, OTERO 1

Halftime: 2-0

Goals: LCCC, Wulff (Murray), 6. LCCC, Hunsicker, 30. LCCC, Hunsicker (Basich), 80. Otero, Mata, 87.

Shots: OJC 8, LCCC 15. Shots on goal: OJC 3, LCCC 8. Saves: Otero 3 (Williams); LCCC 2 (Trejo).

Corner kicks: OJC 1, LCCC 9. Offsides: OJC 3, LCCC 2. Fouls: Otero 9, LCCC 4.