Meghan Markle Put This $6 Mascara on Our Radar, But the Brand's Lash Serum Has Our Attention Now

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It’s been a minute since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex hit the road, but yesterday the royal couple arrived in Manhattan for their first joint trip to the city. Set to appear at the Global Citizen Live event Saturday at Central Park’s Great Lawn, they’ve used their time in New York to see the sights, support their favorite causes, and showcase their coordinated style. Thus far, the Duchess’ look has been forward-thinking; thanks to unseasonably warm temperatures, most people have yet to put their summer clothes back in storage, but Meghan Markle is already dressing for fall. Sleek outerwear has been the standout element in each of the looks she’s worn while traveling and her love of statement coats provides plenty of inspiration for the months to come.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 7 DAYS AGO