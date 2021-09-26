Meghan Markle Put This $6 Mascara on Our Radar, But the Brand's Lash Serum Has Our Attention Now
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Many would argue that the fastest way to achieve big, bold, beautiful lashes is by applying a few swipes of a good mascara — and if it happens to be a duchess-endorsed drugstore favorite, we'd back up that debate, too. Back in 2018, celebrity makeup artist Lydia Sellers told Hello magazine that Meghan Markle first turned her onto Maybelline's Lash Sensational Mascara, and since then, the $6 volumizing formula has been viralized by TikTokers, causing it to sell in droves.www.instyle.com
