A U.S. District Court judge ruled earlier this week, that the General Assembly's Proviso regarding masks in schools is discriminatory against medically vulnerable children. The ruling came in a lawsuit filed by parents of children with disabilities, the lawsuit was back by the ACLU. On Wednesday, Governor McMaster was outspoken id disagreement with the ruling, saying that the state would fight it to the Supreme Court if needed. The Governor believes that parents should be able to make the choice on their child wearing a mask and that government doing so is over-reach.

EDUCATION ・ 6 DAYS AGO