Weeks 1 & 2 (combined) Highest Scorer, Lowest Scorer, Bottom 2 and Eliminated

 6 days ago

I do hope you have all been well and that this pandemic year has not been too hard and unkind to you all. For me, I guess like many of you, a mix of tough times, family and friends health issues and somehow staying on the horse 💖. But, thank...

Herald-Palladium

Jimmy Greaves, one of England's greatest scorers, dies at 81

LONDON (AP) — For all the goals scored — including a record 266 for Tottenham — it was the game Jimmy Greaves missed out on that was an enduring disappointment for one of England's greatest strikers. Sustaining a leg injury that required 14 stiches in the final group stage match...
The Independent

Jimmy Greaves: Tottenham record scorer dies at the age of 81

Former England, Tottenham and Chelsea striker Jimmy Greaves has died at the age of 81. In May 2015, Greaves suffered a stroke which left him wheelchair-bound and with severely impaired speech. Tottenham said he had died at home on Sunday morning. Hotspurs have announced the sad news and extended their...
lineups.com

BetMGM Arizona Thursday Night Promo: Risk-Free First TD Scorer

Follow the link to BetMGM Arizona for more information and updates on the sportsbook and the states it legally operates, including Arizona. BetMGM Arizona recently launched, and it wants to reward potential bettors with a new user bonus of up to a $1,000 risk-free bet! As long as you use the bonus code “LINEUPS” to redeem this bonus when you sign-up, or use one of our direct links through the website, it will be applied to your account. You will need to create an account to be successfully applied, as clicking the link and typing in the bonus code is not enough. Once you have created your account, make a qualifying deposit. Creating an account is super quick, and making a qualifying deposit is even faster with all of the different banking options that BetMGM Arizona offers. Whatever you choose to bet on first will be considered the only bet eligible for your risk-free bet, so do not wait around on placing your favorite bet by placing other wagers first. If your bet loses, you will be refunded up to $1,000 in site credits based on how much you bet.
digitalspy.com

Big Brother USA season 23 winner reacts after historic win

Big Brother USA champion Xavier Prather made history by beating Derek Frazier in the final this week. Now $750,000 richer, the show's first-ever African-American winner spoke to Us Weekly about his accomplishment. "To be the winner of Big Brother is already a tremendous honour. So to be not only a...
Charlotte Hawkins
digitalspy.com

Greatest sporting underdog stories

Surprised we haven’t had this thread, or were all the examples given in the Tennis thread? Emma’s must be a challenger for the greatest of all time but a few others occurred to me. Boris Becker winning Wimbledon as an unseeded 17 year old. I recall that he was younger than the guy who won Junior Wimbledon that year. James Buster Douglas surprisingly beating up the seemingly unbeatable Mike Tyson in the ring back in 1990. Leicester City’s big win more recently. Any more?
digitalspy.com

EastEnders Episode Thread - 30/09/21 - A Big Decision

Evening all and welcome to tonight’s EastEnders thread. Isaac reveals to Sheree that the school have told him he can start work again. He understands her recent behaviour, pointing out that she was trying to do what was best for him. Later, when the family arranges a housewarming party for...
digitalspy.com

Corrie Discussion Thread Friday 1st October : Interview With The Vampire

Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, welcome to tonight’s episode thread. I’m back and in full charge, thanks to @daisydee for covering whilst I was otherwise engaged. We will start, as ever with the spoilers for this evening, there’s plenty going on so it would appear. 7.30pm. Imran tells Toyah that...
digitalspy.com

Emily Bishop

I haven't watched full episodes of Norris' death and funeral aside from clips, was Emily's reason for not attending the funeral ever addressed. Running an Escobar-scale narcotics operation out of a remote Peruvian mountain fortress doesn't lend itself well to hopping on a flight to go to a funeral. Not to mention the security risk of appearing in public without a small army of your best soldiers.
digitalspy.com

EastEnders - NuLiam Butcher returns

Eurgh... Liam has had a face and personality transplant, he's gone all chav. I always like to give recasts a chance but I've taken an instant dislike to him!. He’s dreadful nothing at all like the old Liam , old Liam was a likeable kid not some gobby chav. I...
digitalspy.com

Neighbours star Charlotte Chimes reveals all on Nicolette's dramatic return

Neighbours spoilers follow for UK viewers. Neighbours airs an unmissable set of episodes next week, as Nicolette Stone finally returns to Erinsborough to face the music following the recent baby swap. Nicolette is forced to come out of hiding after new arrival Britney Barnes, who's the mother of the baby...
digitalspy.com

Favourite Ace of Base Song?

I've been binging on a lot on of Ace of Base recently. Just wanted to know, if you have one, what is your favourite song from their catalogue?. Since I can only select a maximum of 10 options, I've decided to list 9 of the 12 songs that officially charted in the UK and left one option for 'other'.
digitalspy.com

Is Spanish football in a mess right now and why?

Genuine question and not knee jerk or click bait like last night but going back to most of the last century la liga clubs used to dominate Spanish clubs won 5 champions leagues in a row and 6/10 the best players played there and now...... Probably going out of the...
