The Olsen twins' sightings are few and far between, so anytime one makes an appearance, it's kind of a big deal. On Thursday night, Ashley Olsen made her return to the red carpet — and, of course, she did so in her go-to monochrome. The actress stepped out at the YES 20th Anniversary Celebration in Beverly Hills with her longtime boyfriend Louis Eisner, whose father is the founder of the organization. For the special event, she wore a chic all-black outfit comprised of a floor-length black dress with a high neckline and a long black coat draped over her shoulders.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO