This is part 5 of IGN's Tales of Arise gameplay walkthrough. Alphen's iron mask has cracked after his victorious fight against Lord Balseph, leading to the memory of his name returning but nothing else. Alphen and Shionne meet a wounded stranger and search for medicine to help her. 00:00 - Cutscene: Zephyr's Status Report 03:21 - Skit: A Humbling Blade 04:48 - Using Shionne's Healing Artes on the Field 05:43 - Cutscene: Shionne Keeping People at Arm's Length 08:44 - Gameplay Location: Kyrd Garrison 09:15 - Gameplay Location: Trench of Flames 09:39 - Gameplay Location: Gates of Fire 09:55 - Cutscene: At the Wall of Flames 12:22 - Cutscene: The Stranger's Health 14:05 - Skit: The Girl from the Outside 15:03 - Cutscene: Speaking to Doc at Mosgul 17:43 - Cutscene: Medicine for a Stranger 18:37 - Gameplay Location: Kyrd Garrison 21:44 - Cutscene: Double-checking with Doc 24:02 - Cutscene: Medicine Delivery 28:10 - Cutscene: Departing Calaglia 29:28 - Skit: Ending the Cycle 30:49 - Skit: Why We Fight - Zephyr For more, check out IGN's full Tales of Arise guide: https://www.ign.com/wikis/tales-of-arise.

