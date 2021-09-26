Beyond the Grave

Get ready for spooky season! If you can believe it, it's already Fall, which means brand new big games are about to start dropping as fast as dead leaves from a tree. So if you're curious as to what to look out for this coming month, then look no further! Here is a full rundown of all the biggest games releasing in October of 2021. Now, it really doesn't matter what type of "gamer" you are, because this month is going to have something for you. If you're into huge open world sandboxes filled with crazy over-the-top action featuring a dog named after our favorite breakfast meat, then look no further than Ubisoft's Far Cry 6. Or if the spooky Halloween season has you in the mood for some eeries atmospheres, then Nintendo's latest entry in the Metroid season should deliver exactly what you need with Metroid Dread. Of course, sports fanatics can also get their kicks in the annual release of FIFA, and if you're looking for a wackier take on events that make you go outside, then Riders Republic may just fit the bill. It doesn't stop there though, if Halloween has you in the mood for some monsters, check out the latest from the Dark Pictures Anthology with House of Ashes, or if you want something a bit more upbeat, blast off into space with the long-awaited Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. We hear it's pretty good! And finally, for all you Left 4 Dead fans out there, blow the heads off the undead with Back 4 Blood, which is also hitting Game Pass on day one!

FIFA ・ 1 DAY AGO