Beyond the Grave

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis quest becomes available when you've unlocked the final dungeon. Head to Tuah Seashore and this one triggers automatically. After finding the message in a bottle, go see Mahavar at the Hidden Wharf and sail to the Uninhabited Island. Once there, head to the marked spot on the map for a cutscene and you'll fight Almeidrea's pet dragon, Mesmald again.

IGN

Phoenix Point: Behemoth Edition - Launch Trailer

The turn-based tactics game Phoenix Point: Behemoth Edition is available now on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Check out the launch trailer for a look at gameplay and more. Phoenix Point: Behemoth Edition comes with four DLC expansions which include DLC 4, Corrupted Horizons. Earth has been overrun. A mutating alien menace threatens the last remnants of mankind. It's up to you to lead Earth's resistance: explore a ravaged planet, build your bases, research new technologies, manage resources on a global scale, and fight in full-scale, turn-based tactical battles to survive. Work together with different factions to unite mankind and take back the planet via Phoenix Point's diplomacy system, or crush all your rivals with military might.
IGN

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin - The First Preview

If you’re able to look past all of the chaos memes – which I know might be a tall order – Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origins is actually shaping up to be a very promising looking action/soulslike spin on the Final Fantasy franchise. I thought this back when I played the first demo back in June, and after playing through a second demo that is now publicly available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, I’m even more intrigued by its inventive combat that combines the typical Team Ninja style of fast and smooth, reflex driven action, with a JRPG job system and other quintessential Final Fantasy tropes.
IGN

The Eternal Cylinder - Adapt or Perish Launch Trailer

Check out the launch trailer for the survival adventure game, The Eternal Cylinder, for another look at the world, the dangers and challenges that await, and more. The Eternal Cylinder gives you a herd of adorably strange creatures called Trebhums to control on a surreal alien world where all life must face the threat of... the Cylinder, a gargantuan rolling structure of ancient origin which crushes everything in its path. Your Trebhums start at the bottom of the food chain but can eat a variety of flora and fauna to evolve with dozens of new attributes and abilities to overcome obstacles and escape danger. These mutations stack, allowing your herd to grow with a range of emergent skill combos and creature designs for different gameplay opportunities. The Eternal Cylinder is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC via the Epic Games Store.
IGN

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Wiki Guide

Alpha Pokemon can be encountered during your adventures, and you can tell them apart from normal Pokemon by their larger size, and their glowing red eyes. They are also more hostile than regular Pokemon and they will chase after and attack you. Although they are more difficult to defeat than...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
IGN

Slender: The Arrival - Official Mobile Announcement Trailer

The survival horror game Slender: The Arrival is coming to mobile devices on October 13, 2021. Check out the creepy announcement trailer for a look at gameplay and more. Slender: The Arrival puts you in the epicenter surrounding the enigmatic internet mythos that has captivated and terrorized millions. The frightening Slender Man is described by eyewitnesses as a thin, unnaturally tall man dressed in a black suit with a blank, featureless face. Players are enveloped in a dark, foreboding world of sensory deprivation with a story fraught with terror, filled with haunting visions and audio cues that create a healthy dose of tension and paranoia.
IGN

Rainbow Six Extraction: Gridlock - Operator Showcase Trailer

The latest trailer for the upcoming 1 to 3-player cooperative tactical first-person shooter game, Rainbow Six Extraction, puts a spotlight on the operator, Gridlock. Check it out for a breakdown of the character's combat abilities. Deploy Gridlock's Trax Stingers to slow down and damage the Archaeans. Once upgraded, her Trax Stingers will explode when destroyed.
IGN

Astria Ascending Review

There is always something exciting about playing a brand new JRPG that isn’t from one of the popular franchises we already know and love, mostly to see how it differentiates itself from the pack. But while Astria Ascending’s turn-based combat is excellent, its mediocre story and weak quest design drag it down. It has plenty of amusing things going for it, but those shortcomings keep it from becoming the breakout JRPG it had the potential to be.
IGN

Fields Rot Locations

Jump from this long stone to the smaller standing pillar and then jump to the actual structure in front of it. From here, turn around and jump onto the floating platform furthest to the right. Quickly use a bomb on the four small stones laid on top of each other to reveal a small tunnel.
IGN

Neverwinter: Echoes of Prophecy - Official Launch Trailer

Begin the investigation of the Cult of the Dragon's return in the first milestone of Neverwinter's evolving three milestone campaign, Echoes of Prophecy. The first milestone for the action MMORPG is available now for PC (Steam, Epic Games Store, and Arc Games), PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The second milestone arrives on November 1, with the final landing on December 1, 2021.
IGN

Tails Of Iron - Accolades Trailer

See what some critics are saying about the RPG, Tails of Iron, available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. In Tails of Iron, play as Redgi, heir to the Rat Throne, as you embark on a perilous quest to reclaim your Kingdom. Explore a deceivingly charming world. Assemble a band of brave companions. Banish the merciless Frog clan... once and for all!
IGN

Arise of Awakener - TGS2021 Trailer

Check out the trailer for this upcoming action RPG, Arise of Awakener. Arise of Awakener is a single-player, open-map action role-playing game set in a fantasy world based upon medieval Europe. In this world, players will ride dragons, command airships, and partake in engaging combat encounters against a collection of fantastical creatures as they take on the role of an adventurer and embark on a path of revenge and redemption. All with the goal of becoming the 'Awakened One'.
IGN

The Last of Us Part 2: How Naughty Dog Created Its Most Terrifying Monster | Art of the Level

The Last of Us Part 2's world can be brutal for its human characters, and that's before they even encounter the infected enemies that could lurk around any corner. Developer Naughty Dog outdid itself in TLOU 2 with the introduction of the Rat King, a monstrous, unique, boss fight creature, that is easily Naughty Dog's most terrifying monster yet, the star of a memorable showdown between players and the creature/ The Last of Us 2's Rat King was no easy feat to pull off, though, and so six members of the Naughty Dog TLOU2 development team spoke with IGN about the creation of The last of Us Part 2's terrifying monster. The developers walk us through the conception and design of the creature, the difficulties and ingenious tricks the TLOU 2 developers pulled off to make the Rat King an imposing foe in-game, and the gameplay and design hurdles and creative opportunities that arose as Naughty Dog created this new monster. Learn about design decisions of the Rat King's boss fight arena, how Naughty Dog sought to tease The Last of Us 2 players with clues of the Rat King's potential, and how TLOU2's sound, designers, artists, animators, and more all came together to create such a memorable fight in The Last of Us Part 2.
IGN

Forspoken Developers Discuss Magic Parkour System and More - Tokyo Game Show 2021

The team behind upcoming open world RPG Forspoken has discussed a number of details about the game, including its spells, antagonists, and 'magic parkour'. During an extended special showcase as part of Tokyo Game Show 2021, co-director Takefumi Terada and creative producer Raio Mitsuno shed a little more light on the game. Forspoken centers around the main character Frey, a young woman who falls through a portal and ends up in the strange land of Athia, and the adventures she embarks on in order to get home.
IGN

The Elder Scrolls Online: Deadlands Teaser Trailer

Experience the cataclysmic conclusion to the "Gates of Oblivion" year-long adventure in The Elder Scrolls Online: Deadlands. Explore new worlds, discover strange new allies, and foil Dagon's plans to rule Nirn in this action-packed 20-hour finale.
IGN

The Biggest Game Releases of October 2021

Get ready for spooky season! If you can believe it, it's already Fall, which means brand new big games are about to start dropping as fast as dead leaves from a tree. So if you're curious as to what to look out for this coming month, then look no further! Here is a full rundown of all the biggest games releasing in October of 2021. Now, it really doesn't matter what type of "gamer" you are, because this month is going to have something for you. If you're into huge open world sandboxes filled with crazy over-the-top action featuring a dog named after our favorite breakfast meat, then look no further than Ubisoft's Far Cry 6. Or if the spooky Halloween season has you in the mood for some eeries atmospheres, then Nintendo's latest entry in the Metroid season should deliver exactly what you need with Metroid Dread. Of course, sports fanatics can also get their kicks in the annual release of FIFA, and if you're looking for a wackier take on events that make you go outside, then Riders Republic may just fit the bill. It doesn't stop there though, if Halloween has you in the mood for some monsters, check out the latest from the Dark Pictures Anthology with House of Ashes, or if you want something a bit more upbeat, blast off into space with the long-awaited Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. We hear it's pretty good! And finally, for all you Left 4 Dead fans out there, blow the heads off the undead with Back 4 Blood, which is also hitting Game Pass on day one!
IGN

Grub Caverns and Grub Deep Small Gifts

This page of IGN's Chicory: A Colorful Tale wiki guide contains information for all the small gifts located in Grub Caverns and Grub Deep. Grub Caverns is located in the eastern outskirts of the Dinners region and is required to visit during Chapter 4 - Into the Depths. This page only focuses on which screens, in Grub Caverns/Grub Deep, contain small gifts and how to obtain them. Please check out our walkthrough for Chapter 4 - Into the Depths, which contains detailed directions on how to reach Grub Caverns/Grub Deep and navigate the entire area while finding all of the collectibles along the way!
IGN

List of Noble Pokemon

This page of the IGN Pokemon Legends: Arceus guide covers every Noble Pokemon in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Noble Pokemon are powerful creatures watched over by the Wardens. All Noble Pokemon Confirmed for Pokemon Legends: Arceus. This is a list of all the currently-known Noble Pokemon that appear in Pokemon Legends:...
SlashGear

Shiny Pokemon GO October: All the Halloween 2021 can handle

Today we’re taking a broad look at what’s set to be available in Pokemon GO in the month of October in the year 2021. This all begins in just a few hours after this article is set to go live, and it’s basically ready to roll in a non-stop update cycle throughout the month. This is the most exciting month … Continue reading
IGN

Sega's Mysterious RPG Is Sin Chronicle

After teasing the game for some time, Sega has revealed its new mobile RPG, Sin Chronicle – a game based on player decisions that can only ever be made once. The centerpiece of Sega's Tokyo Game Show 2021 showcase – a game teased ahead of time as a "new RPG" emphasizing player choice and unique experiences – Sin Chronicle is a mobile RPG for iOS and Android devices. It's is scheduled to launch on December 15 in Japan as a free download with in-app purchases. Pre-registration and closed beta registration has already begun. We've not yet heard word about a western release.
IGN

Squid Games’ Games, Explained

One of the express joys of watching Squid Game, the hit South Korean survival drama blowing up on Netflix, is how the show twists childhood games into life-or-death contests. While some games from the show, like Tug-of-War, are popular across the globe, some of these games might not be all too familiar outside of South Korea. As someone who grew up on the playgrounds of Seoul, there is a deeper history behind the twisted, colorful competitions of Squid Game.
