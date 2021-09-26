CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The best and worst ways Americans have spent their stimulus money

USA Today
 6 days ago

If you're in the mood to eat a slice of humble pie, set out to determine the best and worst ways Americans spent their stimulus checks. The truth is, none of us are in a position to judge. While debate regarding direct stimulus payments has raged, there is no denying that a large portion of the funds did circulate throughout the economy, providing a life preserver of sorts until vaccines could be developed.

www.usatoday.com

