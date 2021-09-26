CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Bush and Trump become central figures in GOP civil war

By W. James Antle III
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zoJQH_0c8RCDYc00


Former President George W. Bush is getting the band back together next month for a fundraiser for embattled Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney in an effort to take the Republican Party back from former President Donald Trump.

It’s the latest front in a GOP civil war in which the party’s two most recent presidents are the most prominent figures.

The Cheney fundraiser features not only the 43rd president, but also well-known Bush White House alumni such as Karl Rove, Karen Hughes, and Harriet Miers, in addition to former Texas Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison.

FIVE REASONS BIDEN’S APPROVAL RATINGS HAVE TAKEN A POUNDING

Cheney, the daughter of Bush's Vice President Dick Cheney, was stripped earlier this year of her position as the third-ranking Republican in the House over her incessant Trump criticism. She was one of the 10 House Republicans who voted for his second impeachment after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. She and Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois are the two Republicans handpicked by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to serve on the Democrats’ Jan. 6 committee.

Trump has relentlessly targeted the 10, recently cheering there were “9 to go” when Ohio Rep. Anthony Gonzalez declined to seek reelection.

The Cheney fundraiser pits Team Bush against Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman . Hundreds of former aides to Bush and the late Sen. John McCain of Arizona, the 2008 GOP standard-bearer, backed the Democratic ticket over Trump in 2020.

But it is not all a personal or family grudge match. Trump broke with Bush’s policies on trade, immigration, and foreign policy, strongly opposing amnesty for most illegal immigrants and calling the Iraq War a “big, fat mistake.” Trump favored a more aggressive timeline for withdrawal from Afghanistan than President Joe Biden. Bush warned the “consequences are going to be unbelievably bad and sad.”

Bush mostly stayed quiet during President Barack Obama’s presidency, but under Trump, he began to distance himself from the direction of the GOP. “I don’t like the racism, and I don’t like the name-calling, and I don’t like the people feeling alienated,” Bush said over a month after Trump’s inauguration. Bush reportedly described Trump’s speech at that 2017 event as “some weird s***.”

"We've seen nationalism distorted into nativism —forgotten the dynamism that immigration has always brought to America,” Bush said in a speech to his institute later that year. “We see a fading confidence in the value of free markets and international trade, forgetting that conflict, instability, and poverty follow in the wake of protectionism.”

Bush also took some shots at Trump’s style, decrying a “discourse degraded by casual cruelty.” He also complained, “Our politics seems more vulnerable to conspiracy theories and outright fabrication.”

Even after Trump left office, Bush expressed concern in an interview earlier this year that the Republican Party had become "isolationist, protectionist and, to a certain extent, nativist." While he walked that back, he appeared to invoke Jan. 6 and some of the Trump-era political trends he disliked in his speech marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks earlier this month.

“And we have seen growing evidence that the dangers to our country can come not only across borders, but from violence that gathers within. There is little cultural overlap between violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home,” he said. “But in their disdain for pluralism, in their disregard for human life, in their determination to defile national symbols, they are children of the same foul spirit. And it is our continuing duty to confront them.”

Bush may be the biggest name in GOP politics to stand in Trump’s way. McCain died in 2018. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee, has seen his standing with conservatives take a hit. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina has emerged as a staunch Trump ally.

But the personal drives this feud as well as the political, and direct Bush confrontation with Trump hasn’t always worked. Trump repeatedly used former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, the 43rd president’s younger brother, as a punching bag in the 2014-2016 Republican primary debates.

The former president came to South Carolina to campaign for his brother in a last-ditch attempt to deny Trump the nomination and keep Jeb’s own quest for the presidency alive. “I understand that Americans are angry and frustrated, but we do not need someone in the Oval Office who mirrors and inflames our anger and frustration,” the older Bush brother said.

Trump had squarely taken aim at Bush's foreign policy legacy in a debate, seen as a risky move in the conservative, military-heavy Palmetto State. “The World Trade Center came down during your brother’s reign. Remember that," Trump said. He accused the ex-president of lying about weapons of mass destruction in Iraq.

Trump then won the South Carolina primary, finishing 10 percentage points ahead of his nearest rival en route to the nomination and the White House. Jeb Bush finished fourth, with 7.8% of the vote and fewer than 60,000 total votes. He dropped out the next day.

There is no recent precedent for two presidents of the same party, whose administrations were so close together, having this acrimonious of a relationship or such stark ideological differences.

Republican operatives told the Washington Examiner they had reservations about this clash of the titans, given that both Bush and Trump left office with declining popularity. Bush presided over the 2007-2008 financial crisis and the deterioration of the Iraq War, leaving office with a 22% approval rating in a CBS News/ New York Times poll. Trump never broke 50% approval in the polling averages and saw his standing damaged by the pandemic.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE IN THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“This may not be a winning combination,” a GOP strategist said. "We need new blood, and hopefully, we'll get it."

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 407

Dominic Disciullo
5d ago

The Bushes ara a part of Politics for 50 years same as Joe Biden and a whole lot more. In those 50 Years the Major Industries have been the Food and Retail both are minimum wage jobs. I think America can do better than that. The people in Government are over paid and under worked.

Reply(150)
35
Henry Calhoun
4d ago

Bush is about as moderate as a Republican can get and still be called a Republican. His interest has always been cheap labor for corporations, a big military footprint on some foreign soil for the contractor community, and faith in reports from our intelligence agencies. So, if you like open borders, endless wars, and the gospel of the CIA, Bush is your man. Not really a conservative voice for the average man.

Reply(16)
18
Derrick Barnes
4d ago

Bush might as well come out of the closet because he's been kissing ovomits A$$ every chance he gets lately. I guess that he never got over Trump beating his brother so bad in the primaries that he now identifies as a Muslim woman.

Reply(1)
20
Related
The Atlantic

Why Hillary Clinton Fears the GOP’s Next Moves

Editor’s Note: This article is part of our coverage of The Atlantic Festival. Learn more and watch festival sessions here. Hillary Clinton can draw a straight line from her duels with conservative media and Republican politicians in the 1990s to the January 6 insurrection—and she fears worse is coming. “There’s always been a kind of paranoid streak in American politics,” the former secretary of state told Atlantic staff writer Jennifer Senior. “But it never was given such voice, such a platform, or had so much money behind it until we saw the rise of the right-wing radio voices like Rush Limbaugh and we saw the rise of Fox News. And then, of course, the internet just put it on steroids.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Arizona State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Rove
Person
Dick Cheney
Person
Harriet Miers
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Jeb Bush
Fox News

David Bossie: Manchin and Sinema are not moderates

With all the legislative backflips happening as Congress considers massive trillion dollar spending bills, it’s high time for a fiscal reality check. Our national debt is currently $28.4 trillion. Our federal budget deficit is $2.7 trillion. By comparison in 1988 -- just 33 years ago -- our national debt was "just" $2.6 trillion and the federal budget deficit was a paltry $155 billion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Bannon fires up 'shock troops' for next GOP White House

WASHINGTON — Scores of former Trump political appointees gathered at a GOP social club Wednesday night to hear Steve Bannon detail how they could help the next Republican president reconfigure government. "If you’re going to take over the administrative state and deconstruct it then you have to have shock troops...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil War#Gop#The Republican Party#White House#Republicans#Democrats#Democratic
The Independent

Majority of Trump supporters want to split the country in two

Most Donald Trump voters believe it’s time to divide the US in two, a new study has found.University of Virginia’s Centre for Politics, with a new initiative named Project Home Fire, explored the social, political, and psychological divides between those who voted for Donald Trump and those who voted for Joe Biden in 2020.According to the findings, four in 10 Joe Biden voters (41 per cent) agree that the states should be split between “red states” and “blue states”, while more than half of Trump voters (52 per cent) would like to separate the country.“The divide between Trump and Biden...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Iraq
The Independent

GOP governor cuts ties with former Trump adviser Lewandowski

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is cutting ties with political adviser Corey Lewandowski after the longtime confidante to former President Donald Trump was publicly accused of sexually assaulting a GOP donor.Lewandowski had been key to the Republican governor's political rise over the last year, joining her at political events across the country and helping her gain access to the former president's political orbit. But his time as her adviser was also marked by frequent staff departures from the governor's office.Noem's spokesman Ian Fury said Lewandowski “will not be advising the Governor in regard to the campaign or official office."He...
POLITICS
floridapolitics.com

Marco Rubio isn’t bothered by Donald Trump’s ‘strong opinions’ about Jan. 6, election legitimacy

Rubio says Trump is the most influential figure in the GOP. Months after President Donald Trump exited the White House, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio still struggles with answering questions about his legacy. During an interview at The Atlantic’s “Festival” event Thursday, Rubio ignored components of a question about whether he...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
147K+
Followers
51K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy