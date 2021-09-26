5 Great Superheroes From New Jersey, Including Ms. Marvel
Believe it or not, a number of CinemaBlend writers are from the Garden State. But, you’re likely not interested in that. You read the headline. You want to know what superheroes are from New Jersey. The number certainly isn’t as great as the superheroes from New York (Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Captain America, the list goes on and on), there are a few characters from DC and Marvel who need to take a bus or a train ride if they want to hang with some of their superhero friends in NY.www.cinemablend.com
Comments / 0