CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

5 Great Superheroes From New Jersey, Including Ms. Marvel

By Rich Knight
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Believe it or not, a number of CinemaBlend writers are from the Garden State. But, you’re likely not interested in that. You read the headline. You want to know what superheroes are from New Jersey. The number certainly isn’t as great as the superheroes from New York (Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Captain America, the list goes on and on), there are a few characters from DC and Marvel who need to take a bus or a train ride if they want to hang with some of their superhero friends in NY.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Related
HeySoCal

Disney sues in L.A. to protect Marvel superhero franchises

The Walt Disney Company has filed lawsuits in Los Angeles and New York seeking to stop the heirs to Marvel Comics artists and writers from reclaiming rights to characters such as Iron Man, Thor and Spider-Man, which their relatives helped create. Disney-owned Marvel is aiming to invalidate copyright termination notices...
LOS ANGELES, CA
New Jersey 101.5

Bruce Wayne: Billionaire, superhero … New Jerseyan?

Who doesn’t love Batman? The super-rich, Dark Knight crime fighter who doles out justice to the likes of the Joker, Riddler, Mr. Freeze, and so many more baddies on a seemingly daily basis. The city he calls home — Gotham City — is clearly based off of New York City, but it’s real-life location may surprise you.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Spending from filmmaking in New Jersey expected to exceed $500 million in 2021

NEW JERSEY- The New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission announced today that overall in-state production spending from filmmaking will exceed half a billion dollars in 2021, following a very busy spring and summer and an unprecedented amount of production taking place this fall. The record number of productions filming...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
New York State
cinelinx.com

‘Ms. Marvel’ Will Officially Arrive on Disney+ in 2022

It seems we’ll need to wait a bit longer for Ms. Marvel to arrive on Disney+ as a revised premiere date has been confirmed. While it was initially speculated (and hoped) that Ms. Marvel would be arriving on Disney+ in late 2021, this has been confirmed to be no longer the case. Considering the end of 2021 is going to be (likely) dominated by The Book of Boba Fett, it makes perfect sense to move Ms. Marvel into 2022 to avoid having the two series conflict with one another, especially if the show creators need that little extra time to fine tune the visual effects for the series.
TV & VIDEOS
995qyk.com

Tampa Bay Marvel Superhero Puts Bounty Out On Animal Abuser

A Tampa Bay Marvel superhero has put a bounty out on an animal abuser. When this Hollywood star saw what happened, he knew he had to do something. We know Dave Bautista as a WWE superstar, Hollywood action hero (he is AWESOME as Drax in the MCU!), but also as a resident of Tampa Bay and an animal lover.
ANIMALS
DoYouRemember?

‘Tiger King’ Star Dies At 53

Erik Cowie was found dead. He was best known for his appearance in ‘Tiger King.’. He was only 53 years old. Erik Cowie, one of the stars in the Netflix documentary Tiger King, has died. He was a zookeeper on the popular series and was only 53 years old. Erik was found dead in New York City and a toxicology report is set to be performed. There were no drugs or foul play found at the scene.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Pfeiffer
Person
Stan Lee
Person
Kevin Feige
washingtonnewsday.com

Brian Laundrie’s Appearance Will Have Changed, According to a Forensic Artist

Forensic Artist Details How Brian Laundrie’s Appearance Will Have Changed. Brian Laundrie’s looks will have changed since his last known sighting, according to a prominent forensic artist. Laundrie, who is a person of interest in the death of his fiancée Gabby Petito, was last seen on September 14 entering the...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Netflix Exec Weighs In On Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow Fallout

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a well-oiled machine throughout the years, and Phase Three was a massive success. But there has been some drama surrounding the property lately, especially with Scarlett Johansson suing Disney over Black Widow’s streaming release. And now Netflix’s CEO has weighed in on ScarJo’s lawsuit.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Superheroes#The Big Apple#Muslim#Pakistani American
talesbuzz.com

New Jersey cop catches baby tossed from second-floor balcony

A New Jersey police officer has been hailed a hero after he caught a 1-month-old baby who was tossed from a second-floor balcony. Eduardo Matute and fellow Jersey City officers responded Saturday morning to a report of a man “dangling a baby over a balcony” on Rose Avenue, NJ.com reported.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Popculture

Tommy Kirk, Disney Star of 'Old Yeller', Found Dead

Tommy Kirk, who famously portrayed the role of Travis Coates as a child actor in Disney's Old Yeller, has died. TMZ reports the actor was found dead by his neighbor in his Las Vegas home on Tuesday. As of now, no foul play is suspected. He was 79 years old.
CELEBRITIES
Beach Radio

New Jersey Police Superheroes Save Baby Boy During Incredible Rescue

HAPPY ENDING ALERT! This is a horrifying story that ended well so I wanted to tell you that right up front. It's not everyday that you learn about real life heroes...people who are undoubtedly used by God to protect and serve in the most important possible way. I need you to know the name Eduardo Matute so you can celebrate him and his fellow officers for being everything police officers are supposed to be and more.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Avatar
Design Taxi

Giant Flower Mural ‘Grows’ From 20-Story Building In New Jersey

Image by Mona Caron for Jersey City Mural Arts Program (JCMAP) Don’t be surprised if you see a 20-story-tall flower blooming on a building in New Jersey. The gigantic mural sprung to life in the city thanks to Mona Caron, an artist who creates paintings of plant life for her ongoing WEEDS series.
VISUAL ART
Only In New Jersey

The Great Pumpkin Train Ride In New Jersey Is Scenic And Fun For The Whole Family

It’s not always easy to think of things that are fun for the whole family. Kids of all ages enjoy different things, and the parents like to be entertained, too! However, there is one fun, seasonal activity you can try this fall in New Jersey: a pumpkin train ride. What exactly is a pumpkin train […] The post The Great Pumpkin Train Ride In New Jersey Is Scenic And Fun For The Whole Family appeared first on Only In Your State.
LIFESTYLE
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
37K+
Followers
27K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy