5 Great Superheroes From New Jersey, Including Ms. Marvel

It seems we’ll need to wait a bit longer for Ms. Marvel to arrive on Disney+ as a revised premiere date has been confirmed. While it was initially speculated (and hoped) that Ms. Marvel would be arriving on Disney+ in late 2021, this has been confirmed to be no longer the case. Considering the end of 2021 is going to be (likely) dominated by The Book of Boba Fett, it makes perfect sense to move Ms. Marvel into 2022 to avoid having the two series conflict with one another, especially if the show creators need that little extra time to fine tune the visual effects for the series.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 9 DAYS AGO