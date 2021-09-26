CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet the Authors: Authors making in-person and virtual appearances the week of Sept. 26

By The Columbus Dispatch
Authors scheduled to make appearances the week of Sept. 26:. ** Ronald H. Balson: The National Jewish Book Award winner has a new thriller — "Defending Britta Stein," about a 90-year-old Chicago woman who accuses a popular Danish-American restauranteur of collaboration with the Nazis during World War II. In a virtual event presented by Gramercy Books at 7 p.m. Sept. 28, Balson will be in conversation with Ohio State University professor of history and law, David Stebenne. Tickets cost $5, or $30 that includes a copy of "Defending Britta Stein." For more information or to register, go to www.gramercybooksbexley.com.

Washington Post

Meet the author turning science into adventure stories for middle grades

Many middle-schoolers wouldn’t leisurely read a book about Greenland, but, then again, they probably haven’t picked up one of Ellen Prager’s adventure stories. “I’m not trying to write some literary masterpiece. I’m purposely writing fun, fast, easy-to-read books that I hope will engage kids,” said Prager. “It’s very hard to learn if you’re bored.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Daily Collegian

Common Read author to present virtual talk and reading Oct. 7

ALTOONA, Pa. — Common Read author Maria Romasco Moore will present “'Every Story is A Ghost Story’: How I Created ‘Ghostographs’ and other Creative Insights,” a talk and reading, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7, via Zoom. Registration for the event is available online. Attendees are encouraged to submit questions for the author online.
ALTOONA, PA
wemagazineforwomen.com

Meet Aimée Brender and Susan Brender Authors

Aimée Brender and Susan Brender are the authors of Fear is Better Dressed in Polka Dots – 2 Sisters Get Creative in a Time of Crisis. This is therr story. Aimée, a pattern designer by trade, is an artistic, funny, caring, optimistic realist, and a daydreamer since childhood. She is cautious, restrained, and responsible, a follower of rules, and a worrier by nature. Susan, an English major with a mixed bag of a career history, is an unruly, irreverent, tattooed, rebellious, atheist, who is ironically, both romantic and cynical. She is a raw, sometimes loud, pseudo-intellectual yogi, black cat lover, and the owner of a broken heart. Together they make up Aimée and Sue – Sisters Say Stuff, a newly formed creative collaboration.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
dsmmagazine.com

Meet The Latest Iowa Author Of The Year

Nikole Hannah-Jones will release two books on Nov. 16: “The 1619 Project: Born on the Water,” a children’s picture book, and “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story.” Photo: Des Moines Public Library Foundation. The Des Moines Library Foundation announced Waterloo native Nikole Hannah-Jones as its 2021 Iowa Author of...
IOWA STATE
Cape Gazette

‘The Happy Sandwich’ author to join online talk Sept. 28

Jason Goldstein, author of the new cookbook “The Happy Sandwich,” will join the Lewes Public Library’s Cooks & Books program for a live, online conversation at 5 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 28. The event is co-sponsored by Browseabout Books and Edible Delmarva. Goldstein’s book offers fresh, inspiring new ideas for the...
LEWES, DE
Westport News

4 CT libraries to host virtual book talks with noted authors

The Cragin Memorial Library of Colchester, East Hampton Public Library, Richmond Memorial Library of Marlborough and Welles Turner Memorial Library of Glastonbury have announced their virtual fall author series lineup to be held on Zoom. Ellen Feldman, who will speak Oct. 15 at 6:30 p.m., is author of “Scottsboro,” which...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Florida Times-Union

Bookmarks: Author events, book signings and virtual events

Best-selling author Lauren Groff discusses her novel “Matrix” at a luncheon, 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Story & Song Bookstore Bistro, 1430 Park Ave., Fernandina Beach. Tickets include meal and a copy of book. Secret city. Author Bill Delaney discusses his book “Secret Jacksonville: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure,”...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
thetrailblazeronline.net

Teenage author makes poetry her voice

A Morehead State student became a published author at just 16-years-old. Savannah Allen published her first poetry book, 106 Days Before, two years before her admittance to MSU and has since published two more. Her poems have provided an outlet for her to vocalize her emotions. “It was just kind...
MOREHEAD, KY
kymkemp.com

Learning to Love Books With Virtual Reading Challenge and Authors Discussing Their Creations

The local Children’s Author Festival has been postponed by the pandemic, but participating children’s authors remain excited for its in-person return. Enthusiasm for the bi-annual event is showcased in a new video profile created by the Humboldt County Office of Education (HCOE). In the video, children’s book authors express their enthusiasm for when the event returns in its in-person form.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
thesandpaper.net

Meet YA Author Julie Murphy Online Sept. 30

Celebrating the success of her first adult-oriented novel, If The Shoe Fits, Julie Murphy will take part in the Ocean County Library’s “Dive Into YA: It’s Not Just for Teens” virtual discussion series on Thursday, Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. The series aims to show how real issues, vivid writing,...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Times-Leader

‘Meet the Author’ event set for Oct. 7

BEALLSVILLE — The Switzer Community Heritage Association Inc. is sponsoring a free event at 6 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Kindelberger Historic Barn, 50037 German Ridge Road, Beallsville. The “Meet the Author” event will feature Robert Kroeger, author of the recently published “Historic Barns of Ohio,” which features a barn...
BEALLSVILLE, OH
The Daily Planet

Original Thinkers in-person, virtual programming begins this week

Original Thinkers, a festival of film, speakers, music, art, stories and a hotbed of big ideas, has announced its programs for both the virtual and in-person components of the October gathering. Now in its fourth year in its festival guise — the OT organization has expanded into a broader, multimedia company — the events take place Thursday through Sunday for the in-person programs, while those partaking in the virtual offerings can dip in Oct. 1-30.
TELLURIDE, CO
thesandpaper.net

Meet Ghetto Cowboy Author Online Oct. 7

Award-winning author Greg Neri, whose Ghetto Cowboy is now a film starring Idris Elba, will discuss his literature and life during the Ocean County Library’s “Dive Into YA: It’s Not Just for Teens” virtual series Thursday, Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. The series aims to show how real issues, vivid...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
telegram.com

Worcester JCC to cohost virtual author talk with Suzanne Nossel, Larry Tye

The Worcester JCC and Falmouth Jewish Congregation will host a free, virtual author talk featuring Suzanne Nossel in conversation with Larry Tye at 7 p.m. Sept. 30. Nossel, chief executive officer of PEN America, the writers’ human rights organization devoted to defending free expression worldwide, is the author "Dare to Speak: Defending Free Speech for All" (HarperCollins, 2020).
WORCESTER, MA
Cape Gazette

UD history author to discuss Mary Church Terrell biography Sept. 30

The inspirational story of Mary Church Terrell – who was born into slavery and became a leading advocate for changing the culture and institutions that perpetuated inequality throughout the United States – is the subject of an upcoming History Book Festival program. University of Delaware Professor Allison M. Parker will...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

