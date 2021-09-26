Meet the Authors: Authors making in-person and virtual appearances the week of Sept. 26

Aimée Brender and Susan Brender are the authors of Fear is Better Dressed in Polka Dots – 2 Sisters Get Creative in a Time of Crisis. This is therr story. Aimée, a pattern designer by trade, is an artistic, funny, caring, optimistic realist, and a daydreamer since childhood. She is cautious, restrained, and responsible, a follower of rules, and a worrier by nature. Susan, an English major with a mixed bag of a career history, is an unruly, irreverent, tattooed, rebellious, atheist, who is ironically, both romantic and cynical. She is a raw, sometimes loud, pseudo-intellectual yogi, black cat lover, and the owner of a broken heart. Together they make up Aimée and Sue – Sisters Say Stuff, a newly formed creative collaboration.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 10 DAYS AGO