KC Chiefs Game Today: Chargers vs Chiefs injury report, schedule, live Stream, TV channel and betting preview for Week 3 NFL game

By Matt Conner
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust like everyone anticipated, the L.A. Chargers and K.C. Chiefs are meeting for the chance to occupy the very bottom of the AFC West in Week 3. What a topsy-turvy season it has been so far for all teams involved in the AFC West. The Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos are sitting on top, tied at 2-0 apiece. The Chargers and Chiefs are both 1-1, but someone has to lose (unless, of course, they tie), so that means either the Bolts or Chiefs are going to be in last place after Week 3. Sad to say.

