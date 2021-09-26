New Volkswagen Concepts Include A Cowboy Van And Rolling Sleep Pod
As we patiently wait for the 2024 Volkswagen ID.BUZZ to arrive in production form, Volkswagen Group of America has teamed up with the Academy of Art University in San Fransisco on a special project. The students were tasked with designing future mobility concepts for long-distance traveling, and VW donated scholarships to the best examples. 30 students from different disciplines were split into five groups, each creating a mobility solution for the American landscape.carbuzz.com
