New Volkswagen Concepts Include A Cowboy Van And Rolling Sleep Pod

Aftermarket tuners are a dime a dozen these days, and that's not always a good thing. Fortunately, there are some companies out there that are a little more careful with how they modify cars, and TechArt is one such tuner that we've come to love. Make no mistake, TechArt occasionally fits some questionable body parts to its builds, as can be seen on the recently revealed GTstreet R. But with 788 horsepower on tap, we can almost justify this, and now that TechArt has given the cabriolet version of the 911 Turbo the same treatment, we're less worried about the way the car looks and more concerned with how it would feel to have an errant bug hitting your teeth at 217 mph.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO