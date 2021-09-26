CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

New Volkswagen Concepts Include A Cowboy Van And Rolling Sleep Pod

By Jared Rosenholtz
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As we patiently wait for the 2024 Volkswagen ID.BUZZ to arrive in production form, Volkswagen Group of America has teamed up with the Academy of Art University in San Fransisco on a special project. The students were tasked with designing future mobility concepts for long-distance traveling, and VW donated scholarships to the best examples. 30 students from different disciplines were split into five groups, each creating a mobility solution for the American landscape.

carbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
torquenews.com

Fascinating similarities between the 2020 Volkswagen ID.3 and 1989 Volkswagen Futura Concept

I have heard, more than once, that Volkswagen ID3 looks a bit like a "nineties concept car ". This has almost become a meme in the weird world of EV enthusiasts. Well, whoever started the rumor couldn't be closer to reality. As some already pointed out, the Volkswagen ID3 does look a lot like a concept car from 30 years ago – it looks suspiciously similar to the 1989 Volkswagen Futura Concept at that. Check out this collage we prepared for you.
CARS
Autoblog

What the ID.Life concept reveals about Volkswagen's design direction

One of the stars of the 2021 Munich auto show was the Volkswagen ID.Life, a concept built to preview an entry-level electric car aimed at a relatively young target audience. While it might not reach production exactly as you see it in our gallery, it illustrates the direction that the German firm's design language will take in the coming years.
CARS
BMW BLOG

BMW patents new door concept, for easier access inside future models

BMW is apparently looking to reinvent the doors on their car. A new concept was reportedly patented by the Bavarian company. According to this report, the Munich-based manufacturer filed for a patent, for a new way of opening the doors that combines the traditional functionality with an additional split on the roof. The new design idea aims to offer easier access inside the cabin. Think of it as a combination between classic car doors and the falcon doors on the Tesla Model X.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen Potentially Implicated In Another Diesel Cheating Scandal

Unless you've been living under a rock, you know all about Dieselgate. Volkswagen essentially killed the diesel engine by cheating emissions testing. It got caught, some executives were sent to jail, and the repercussions cost billions of dollars. It now seems we need to prepare for Dieselgate 2.0 as VW's...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Cowboy#Vw#American#Excursion Centers#Orbis#Outreach Posts
Tire Review

Yokohama Tire Chosen for Volkswagen Coupe-SUV Concept

The Yokohama Rubber Co.’s Advan Sport V105 has been selected by Volkswagen of America as the tire on its Atlas Cross Sport GT Concept, unveiled in July. The concept model is outfitted with 285/35ZR22 106Y size V105 tires, the company said. Based on Volkswagen’s Atlas Cross Sport for the North...
CARS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

First drive: 2025 Volkswagen ID Life concept review

We drive the ID Life concept for a first impression of the £17,000 urban EV due in four years. Sampling a multi-million-dollar concept car is rarely anything but a fleeting experience at the best of times. So a handful of laps around Volkswagen’s Wolfsburg test track was much more than we ever expected when we were invited to drive the ID Life shortly after its world debut at the recent 2021 Munich motor show.
CARS
hypebeast.com

LEGO Creates the Ultimate Kit for Volkswagen Camper Van Fans

After building a life-sized Volkswagen camper van out of bricks back in 2019, LEGO has now created a desk-sized version you can construct and collect yourself. Re-creating the ultra-iconic T2 camper van from the German automaker, the new LEGO kit consists of 2,207 pieces and measures over 13.5 inches long, six inches tall and 5.5 inches wide. Every detail of the cult classic vehicle has been replicated on the collectible, including its sliding door, expandable roof, panoramic front windshield and engine under its opening hood and a working steering wheel that actually turns the wheels.
CARS
Motorious

Volkswagen Bus Looking For A New Hippie To Fill Its Driver’s Seat

The media have virtually immortalized the Volkswagen Bus via movies and TV shows such as "The Bus" and "Cars." This star power has led to an entire generation of people who dream of owning one of these classic busses for themselves one day, as it perfectly epitomizes the "hippie" aesthetic. In addition, the highly open interior created a trend known as "Van-Life," where teens would live a very nomadic lifestyle, living anywhere they choose. Others still used the Bus for camping or weekend trips with their family or friends. This vehicle, in particular, is a perfect example of that focus on freedom and independence.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
CarBuzz.com

Ford's Futuristic Flying Concept Is How 9-Year-Olds See The Future

For a while there, we thought the future of the automobile was in trouble because young people didn't seem to be interested in driving. The US Federal Highway Administration recently provided some shocking statistics. In 1983, 80 percent of 18-year-olds had a driver's license. In 2018, the figure dropped to 61 percent. Since we live in a democracy, that's a win. Ford in Britain seems to agree because it recently researched what drivers of the future want. While doing so, they also gave the kids a Mustang Mach-E to play with.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Land Rover Defender Is Actually A Jeep Wrangler In Disguise

If you're from the UK, you probably feel that the Land Rover Defender is the best off-road adventure vehicle out there, but if you're from this side of the pond, your allegiances likely lie with the Jeep Wrangler. While the latter vehicle's design has remained pretty much unchanged since forever, the former's was radically updated a little while back, and this seems to have been the right call as demand reaches unprecedented levels. But what if you prefer the look of the original model and want to mix things up a little? Well, you're in luck. A company called Function that is based in Norwalk, Connecticut, can make you a Defender from a Wrangler, and it looks brilliant.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

BMW Hunting New Nurburgring Record With M3 Wagon

Gearheads rejoice, for the BMW M3 Touring is nearly upon us. As we all know, there's nothing sexier than a high-performance wagon, even though 90% of the world (non-car folk) doesn't agree with us. In preparation for the new model's introduction, BMW has been drip-feeding information about the first-ever M3...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

TechArt Applies Wild 800-HP Upgrade To 911 Turbo Cabriolet

Aftermarket tuners are a dime a dozen these days, and that's not always a good thing. Fortunately, there are some companies out there that are a little more careful with how they modify cars, and TechArt is one such tuner that we've come to love. Make no mistake, TechArt occasionally fits some questionable body parts to its builds, as can be seen on the recently revealed GTstreet R. But with 788 horsepower on tap, we can almost justify this, and now that TechArt has given the cabriolet version of the 911 Turbo the same treatment, we're less worried about the way the car looks and more concerned with how it would feel to have an errant bug hitting your teeth at 217 mph.
CARS
Autoblog

Honda N-Van camper concept is for those who travel solo in Japan

For those who prefer to look out for No. 1 when they travel, Honda has a car to fit the bill. The company has unveiled a kei car camper concept that makes use of extremely clever packaging to create a single-bed sleeper car for the solo road-tripper. The concept is...
TRAVEL
CarBuzz.com

Ford's $5.6-Billion Blue Oval City Will Transform The Electric Car Landscape

Ford is making big moves in the battery-electric vehicle space, and we're not just referring to new models like the Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning. The company is looking at not only building great EVs but also said it would better manage the recycling of EV batteries with Redwood Materials. Building upon that announcement, Ford has announced that it will lead America's transition to EVs with a massive production complex in Tennessee called Blue Oval City, along with twin battery plants in Kentucky. Together with SK Innovation, Ford's investment works out to $11.4 billion and will create almost 11,000 new jobs.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Hyundai Thinks Future Steering Wheels Will Come With Large Screens

It seems like a long time ago that Hyundai was a maker of reliable but boring, plasticky cars. This is now a company with exciting new vehicles like the Ioniq 5 EV and the new Santa Cruz pickup. It's also a business that isn't afraid to push the boundaries of technology, be it in its continued pursuit of hydrogen-powered vehicles or its development of advanced air conditioning systems.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Jaguar And VW Finally Reach Deal Over Off-Road Tech

This all began late last year when Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) accused the Volkswagen Group of copying its patented Terrain Response system found in SUVs like the new Land Rover Defender. The technology is quite advanced in that it makes off-roading relatively easy for inexperienced drivers. VW Group vehicles, such...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Rivian R1T Makes Easy Work Of The Notorious Hell's Gate

Rivian made history recently by becoming the first mass-producer of an electric pickup truck. That's quite an impressive feat, considering it was up against both the legacy manufacturers and Tesla. As we found out on the Rivian R1T launch, it's not some half-assed EV pickup. It's a well-thought-out practical, game-changing...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

BMW Removes Important Safety Feature From Many Models

We're not going to pretend to drag this out - BMW has fallen victim to the semiconductor chip shortage. In May, the German automaker wasn't worried about the shortage, and the next month had begun work to bring the crisis to an end. But as with so many other manufacturers, the crisis has finally arrived on BMW's doorstep, with the result being that a key feature must now be removed from certain models. According to Germany's BimmerToday, a number of vehicles are now losing access to the popular head-up display, a safety feature that BMW has consistently offered for years now.
CARS
Reuters

Volkswagen building new EV battery system factory in China

BEIJING, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) said on Thursday it is building a new electric vehicle (EV) battery system factory in eastern China's Hefei city which will start production in 2023. The German automaker is building a factory for electric vehicles under a majority-owned venture with JAC (600418.SS)...
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy