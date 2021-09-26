SNHU announces summer 2021 dean’s and president’s list

Friday morning coffee hour returned this past month, after an 18-month hiatus. The coffee aroma once again drifts through the front lobby on Friday mornings, and the rotating lab treats make breakfast worth the wait. Now more than ever, we appreciate the Ecology building’s courtyard as a space to gather to share ideas and catch up with colleagues. We also welcome seeing each other in-person after last year’s long stretches of working from home and days filled with back-to-back zoom meetings. The courtyard has been a focal point of the Ecology Building since its completion in 1974. It’s a space we currently share with native plantings, Anolis lizards and introduced geckos that climb the bricks, and hummingbird visitors to the trumpet vine blooms. I especially love the stretches of cooler, sunny fall days that October brings to Georgia, which means more opportunities to gather outdoors, and the energizing sight of students, staff, and research teams meeting in the courtyard.

