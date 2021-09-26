CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

SNHU announces summer 2021 dean’s and president’s list

nny360.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANCHESTER, NH - Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) named the following students on being named to the summer 2021 dean’s list and president’s list. Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List and students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the dean’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.

www.nny360.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Township Journal

Dean’s List stars

Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. ● Austin Krzyzak of Glenwood and is pursuing a bachelor of science in premedical health studies degree. He will graduate in 2022. ● Leah Kasica of Lake Hopatcong is pursuing a bachelor of science in magnetic resonance imaging degree. She will graduate in...
NEWTON, NJ
Bangor Daily News

Local students named to dean’s list at MCPHS University

BOSTON — MCPHS University is pleased to announce the students who have been named to the dean’s list for the Spring 2021 semester:. Tianna Cyr is a native of Glenburn and is pursuing a bachelor of science in diagnostic medical sonography degree. Cyr will graduate from the Boston campus in 2022.
GLENBURN, ME
gallatinnews.com

Vol State announces new President’s Ambassadors

Volunteer State Community College has a new group of President’s Ambassadors for 2021-2022. The Ambassadors represent the college at events, conduct campus tours, and help with public relations. Students selected for the President’s Ambassadors scholarship program go through a rigorous vetting and interview process. Successful candidates are selected from over...
GALLATIN, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Green
Corsicana Daily Sun

Richland student named to President's List

Eric Castellon of Richland has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's summer 2021 President's List. Eligibility for the President's List requires that a student accumulate an academic grade point average of 3.7 to 4.0 and earn 12 credits for the term. Southern New Hampshire University is a private, nonprofit...
RICHLAND, TX
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Area students earn spots on President's List

Several area students have been added to the Summer 2021 President's List at Southern New Hampshire University. They are Michell Stevens, Tina Marinee and Matthew Johnson of Muskogee and Erin Moss of Tahlequah. Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the...
MUSKOGEE, OK
Mining Journal

Maki makes President’s List at DMACC

DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Area Community College President Rob Denson recently released the names of students eligible for the Summer Semester President’s List. To be eligible, a student must have completed a minimum of six credits and earned a 4.0 grade point average for that semester. Included on the list is Lance Maki of Ishpeming who is majoring in mortuary science.
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snhu#Ew1 Ew2#Ew3 Ew4#Ew5 Ew6
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Two earn dean's list at ICC

Austin Dufelmeier of Jacksonville and Kolton Tate of Virginia have been named to the summer semester dean’s list at Illinois Central College in East Peoria. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must earn a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.99.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Bangor Daily News

Parker named to spring dean’s list at Seton Hall

SOUTH ORANGE, New Jersey — Seton Hall University is pleased to announce Lincoln Parker of Greenbush has qualified for the spring 2021 dean’s list. After the close of every semester, undergraduate students completing all courses with a GPA of 3.4, with no grades lower than “C”, qualify for the dean’s list.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
hamlethub.com

Danbury residents Leiya Istambouli and Sigal Shenkar named to SHU dean's list

Danbury residents Leiya Istambouli and Sigal Shenkar named to SHU's Spring 2021 Dean's List. Seton Hall University is pleased to announce that Danbury residents Sigal Shenkar and Leiya Istambouli qualified for the Spring 2021 Dean's list! Congratulations on your outstanding academic achievements. For more information, visit www.shu.edu.
DANBURY, CT
duboiscountyherald.com

Knies named to Bellarmine dean's list

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bellarmine University has named Jasper resident Claire Knies to the dean's list for the summer 2021 semester. Knies is a sophomore communication major who previously attended Jasper High School. Bellarmine's dean's list recognizes students who receive a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
JASPER, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
advantagenews.com

SIUE releases dean's list

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has announced the names of students qualifying for the Summer 2021 Dean’s List. To qualify, a student must maintain a grade-point average of 3.5 or better and have 12 hours calculated (B is equivalent to 3.0; A to 4.0). Please find attached the list of students...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Princeton Times Leader

Gill named to president's list

Brian Gill, of Fredonia, has been named to Illinois Central College President’s List for the Summer semester. President’s List recognition is achieved with a perfect 4.0 grade point average. Illinois Central College is a two-year community college with campuses in East Peoria, Peoria, and Pekin, Illinois providing a high-quality, affordable...
FREDONIA, KY
Lima News

Mercy College honors list, dean’s list released

TOLEDO — Seven Lima-area students were named to the honors list at Mercy College this summer: Amy Brock, of Bluffton; Clairissa Aselage, of Botkins; Whitney Brown, of Columbus Grove; Bailey Miller, of Delphos; Chelsey Norris, of Findlay; Debra Cooper, of Lima; and Melanie Neal, of Lima. Alexis Rzempoluch, of Findlay,...
TOLEDO, OH
nny360.com

Shaun Smith named to summer semester dean’s list

COLUMBIA, MO. - Columbia College of Missouri recently announced its dean’s list for the summer semester (May-August, 2021). To be named to the dean’s list, a student must have completed 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale. Among those...
COLUMBIA, MO
Feasterville-Trevose Times

Feasterville student makes Dean’s List

Michaele Johnson, of Feasterville, who is studying the liberal arts at Des Moines Area Community College, made the Summer Semester Dean’s List, announced college president Rob Denson. To be eligible, a student must have completed a minimum of six credits and earned a 3.5 to 3.99 grade point average for...
COLLEGES
fiddleheadfocus.com

Student on Bates dean’s list for winter/spring 2021

LEWISTON, Maine — The following local student has been named to the dean’s list at Bates College for winter/spring 2021. Taylor Dionne of Madawaska, the daughter of James J. Dionne and Lyse H. Dionne, majoring in psychology and minoring in chemistry.
LEWISTON, ME
uga.edu

Dean’s Corner, September 2021

Friday morning coffee hour returned this past month, after an 18-month hiatus. The coffee aroma once again drifts through the front lobby on Friday mornings, and the rotating lab treats make breakfast worth the wait. Now more than ever, we appreciate the Ecology building’s courtyard as a space to gather to share ideas and catch up with colleagues. We also welcome seeing each other in-person after last year’s long stretches of working from home and days filled with back-to-back zoom meetings. The courtyard has been a focal point of the Ecology Building since its completion in 1974. It’s a space we currently share with native plantings, Anolis lizards and introduced geckos that climb the bricks, and hummingbird visitors to the trumpet vine blooms. I especially love the stretches of cooler, sunny fall days that October brings to Georgia, which means more opportunities to gather outdoors, and the energizing sight of students, staff, and research teams meeting in the courtyard.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy