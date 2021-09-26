CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mother, son die after fall at San Diego’s Petco Park before Padres game

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NWqSa_0c8RBMXM00

SAN DIEGO — A woman and her 2-year-old son died after they fell from a concourse at Petco Park in San Diego on Saturday before the Padres’ baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, authorities said.

The woman, 40, and her child fell from the third level concourse of the stadium, which is equal to six stories high, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported. They fell to the sidewalk below on Tony Gwynn Drive, KNSD reported.

The pair, whose names have not been released but lived in San Diego, were pronounced dead at 4:11 p.m. EDT, about 20 minutes after authorities were notified, San Diego Police Department homicide detective Lt. Andra Brown told the Union-Tribune.

“It’s a tragic event,” Brown told reporters. “We feel horrible for the families and our hearts obviously go out to the family members, but also the people here that potentially could be traumatized.”

The mother and child had been at a dining-concession area on the concourse level before they fell, San Diego police Lt. Adam T. Sharki told the Union-Tribune. The child’s father was at the ballpark when the deaths occurred, police said. The man is not married to the child’s mother, according to KNSD.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and so far do not know why the two fell, the television station reported.

“It’s far too early for us to have any information as to whether or not this is intentional or accidental,” Brown told reporters.

Craig Hughner, vice president of communications for the Padres, released a statement Saturday evening.

“We are aware of the incident on Tony Gwynn Drive and first responders are on scene,” Hughner said. “Due to the ongoing investigation, we are not able to comment further at this time. All media inquiries should be directed to SDPD.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
fox5sandiego.com

Mother, child dead in fall from Petco Park concourse dining area: SDPD

SAN DIEGO — A mother and child were killed Saturday after falling an estimated six stories from the concourse dining area of Petco Park in downtown San Diego, according to the San Diego Police Department. The incident was reported by police at around 3:50 p.m. in the Gaslamp Quarter, just...
SAN DIEGO, CA
editorials24.com

Mom, 2-year-old child fall to their deaths at Padres’ Petco Park

A woman and her 2-year-old child died after falling six stories from the dining concourse at Petco Park in San Diego on Saturday night, police confirmed. The unidentified 40-year-old mother and child fell at around 3:50 p.m., ahead of the 4:15 p.m. Padres-Braves game, police told KSWB-TV. Emergency responders arrived...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Padres#Petco Park#Braves#Knsd#The Union Tribune#Sdpd
fox5sandiego.com

Police describe deadly fall at Petco Park as ‘suspicious,’ vigil held

SAN DIEGO — A candlelight vigil took place Sunday evening as authorities continue their investigation into what they described as “suspicious” deaths of a mother and child who fell nearly six stories from Petco Park’s concourse dining area Saturday. “It is early in the investigation and little is known about...
SAN DIEGO, CA
chatsports.com

Woman, Toddler Fall to Their Deaths at Petco Park Ahead of Padres Game

A woman and her child fell from near the top tier of a multi-story baseball park in San Diego -- a plunge that killed both of them ... and now cops are reportedly calling it suspect. The horrific incident happened Saturday afternoon not too long before the Padres were set...
MLB
sandiegouniontribune.com

Police investigate fatal fall of mother, son at ballpark

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are investigating the deaths of a woman and her 2-year-old son Saturday after they fell from the third level of Petco Park, just as thousands of baseball fans were heading inside for a Padres game,the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. The woman, 40, and the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
topshelfmusicmag.com

Slightly Stoopid headlines San Diego’s Petco Park

On September 11th, Slightly Stoopid took over Petco Park in San Diego. They were supported by Boostive, The Elovaters and Thievery Corporation, with live painting by artist Jimmy Ovadia. Stoopid shows are always a party, but they are extra fun when at their home in San Diego, and this show was no exception. Walking around the venue, it was like a family reunion of friends — some of whom I hadn’t seen in a couple of years!
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

San Diego Police: Body found in Little Italy apartment a 'suspicious death,' but not homicide

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- San Diego Police are calling the discovery of a man's body in a Little Italy apartment on Monday a suspicious death, but not a homicide. Officers were called to the apartment in the 1400 block of State Street around 2 p.m. after receiving reports that a building employee had discovered the body after entering the apartment for maintenance.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Woman Fatally Injured in Fall from Limo Bus on I-5 Was Brigette Duenas, 25, of San Marcos

Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a 25-year-old woman who was fatally injured last month in a fall from a limousine traveling on Interstate 5 in National City. Brigette Duenas of San Marcos opened a rear emergency exit in the northbound 2018 Mercedes-Benz Freightliner, apparently mistaking it for the door to a restroom in the vehicle, and fell out onto the roadway near Civic Center Drive shortly after 8 p.m. Aug. 28, according to the county Medical Examiner’s Office.
SAN MARCOS, CA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
84K+
Followers
68K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy