OSCEOLA - COVID protocol has caused the New York State Old Tyme Fiddlers Association to cancel the traditional Roger Thesier House Party for 2021. Instead, the Fiddlers Kitchen will be open for the Closing Jam from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26. The event is planned to be the last for the 2021 concert year at the site at 1121 Comins Road in Osceola.