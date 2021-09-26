Behind Enemy Lines: Breaking down Baltimore's Week 3 visit to Detroit with Ravens Wire

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions head into their matchup with Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens considered 7.5- and 9-point underdogs. Most oddsmakers have the Ravens favored by 7.5 points, while DraftKings has the line at nine, with an over/under total at 50 points for the Week 3 game. Detroit hosts Baltimore back at Ford Field this weekend, looking for its first win of the season. The Lions enter this one off the short week, losing 35-17 to the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football. They are one down another member of the cornerback room with serious questions concerning their linebacker play heading into this daunting matchup.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO