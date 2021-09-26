Behind Enemy Lines: Breaking down Baltimore's Week 3 visit to Detroit with Ravens Wire
The Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions don’t play often. Sunday’s meeting in Ford Field is just the sixth all-time matchup between the two teams and the first since 2017. To help learn more about the visitors from the AFC North, I turned to Ravens Wire and editor Kevin Oestreicher for a few questions about the perennial contenders. Thanks to Oestreicher for some good info about the Ravens.lionswire.usatoday.com
