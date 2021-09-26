CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Morning After: Crisis Averted

By JPinIC
blackheartgoldpants.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou play to win the game. You play…. To win the game. On Saturday, the Iowa Hawkeyes won the game. It was not at all pretty. It was not at all what Hawkeye fans wanted to see. It was not at all what anyone outside the CSU locker room (perhaps) expected. But at the end of the day. The Hawkeyes moved ahead to 4-0 on this young season and escaped becoming yet another victim of the chaos we saw around the world of college football on Saturday.

