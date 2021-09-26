The Caldor Fire destroyed nearly two-thirds of Grizzly Flats. Burned-out residents are determined to reclaim their town

GRIZZLY FLATS, El Dorado County — Jennifer McKim-Hibbard’s dream of a life in this small Gold Rush town keeps slipping through her fingers. She and her husband closed on a house in December near the tiny post office in Grizzly Flats, just a short drive from her sister and her best friend. She enrolled her 7-year-old son at Walt Tyler Elementary School, where he thrived in an intimate learning environment with 28 children in two mixed-age classrooms.