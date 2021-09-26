CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Faith: Samaritans, gentiles and faithful

By Pastor Stephen Blenkush
Pine And Lakes News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“John spoke up, "Teacher, we saw a man using your name to expel demons and we stopped him because he wasn't in our group." Jesus wasn't pleased. "Don't stop him. No one can use my name to do something good and powerful, and in the next breath cut me down. If he's not an enemy, he's an ally. Why, anyone by just giving you a cup of water in my name is on our side. Count on it that God will notice. "On the other hand, if you give one of these simple, childlike believers a hard time, bullying or taking advantage of their simple trust, you'll soon wish you hadn't. You'd be better off dropped in the middle of the lake with a millstone around your neck. "If your hand or your foot gets in God's way, chop it off and throw it away. You're better off maimed or lame and alive than the proud owner of two hands and two feet, godless in a furnace of eternal fire. And if your eye distracts you from God, pull it out and throw it away. You're better off one-eyed and alive than exercising your twenty-twenty vision from inside the fire of hell. "Everyone's going through a refining fire sooner or later, but you'll be well-preserved, protected from the eternal flames. Be preservatives yourselves. Preserve the peace."

www.pineandlakes.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOMI Owensboro

Collin MacQuarrie on Shaped by Faith

Coming up this week on Shaped by Faith... Collin MacQuarrie. Collin is the manager at Colby's Deli & Cafe and is a very gifted musician, worship leader, and all around great person. Collin shares his personal testimony and gives us a glimpse into his life as the manager of the...
OWENSBORO, KY
Recorder

Faith Matters: Twenty years ago

Twenty years ago, two airplanes slammed into the World Trade Centers (WTC) in New York City. The footage is seared into my memory. It was so unbelievable, that it seemed that they had to show it over and over. As a result, I felt as though I was being overdosed with feelings of grief and horror.
RELIGION
Winchester News Gazette

Fields Of Faith 2021 Unashamed!

Fellowship of Christian Athletes of East Central Indiana is excited to host FIELDS OF FAITH 2021 UNASHAMED!! The event will take place Wednesday, October 6th in the Muncie Central Football Stadium, 525 N. Walnut St. Muncie, IN 47305. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. Music begins at 6:30. Program begins at 7:00. Bring your friends, and your chairs or blankets and sit on the field or have a seat in the stands!
MUNCIE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
John
Seattle Times

Fake faith?

When I was an elementary school student in Lake City, my well-meaning mom and dad – who were nominal Christian Scientists at the time – got me exempted from Seattle Public Schools vaccination requirements for religious reasons. I am not sure that was the greatest idea, but, as a little kid, it was not a big deal to me.
SEATTLE, WA
southplattesentinel.com

Peaches and exercising the faith

Some things are never meant to last. The bountiful summer produce we enjoy is the perfect example. Sweet corn, cantaloupe, summer squash, and rhubarb are rivaled only by the free-wheeling joy ride known as peach season. It is marvelous, wonderful, and all too fleeting. Western slope peaches are simply the best with Cache Valley peaches from Utah coming in a close second.
AGRICULTURE
collegianonline.com

Meyer’s leap of faith

From leaping out of an airplane to leaping down South to Bob Jones University, Dr. Bruce Meyer’s dreams are coming true. Meyer, a new full-time professor in BJU Seminary, is one of the many new faculty making the transition to BJU this year. People are often surprised to discover that...
RELIGION
Plainsman

Firmly planted in faith

While he had committed to serving God full-time after a challenge given him in his sophomore year in college, Al Wager said that he was certain that one path of service to the church wouldn’t be his future path. “One thing I was for sure, I would never be a...
HURON, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samaritans#Gentiles
Pride Publishing

Faith of A Mustard Seed

Remembering now the year in my life. when ‘transition’ was again my story. Saw a Church Sign which held in public view this statement: ‘All new summer Sermons— NO RERUNS!’. Those of you who have been following this ‘Faith Of A Mustard Seed’ journey may have recognized the ‘re-runs’ of...
RELIGION
ncadvertiser.com

Faith Matters: Religion and the good of society

For a person dedicated to their religious faith, whether Christian or not, today’s decline in religious self-identification and practice presents a great challenge. In the United States, when asked in 2018 about their religious affiliation, 23.7 percent of respondents answered “none” compared to only 5.1 percent who answered “none” in 1972.
RELIGION
dickinsoncountynews.com

Faith in the extraordinary

Rev. Dr. Jennifer Hesebeck — Excelsior United Methodist Church and Faith Community Church – Milford. Faith is a fundamental requirement of life. All of us have faith in something. When you went to bed last night, you had faith in the alarm clock going off at the right time this morning. When you get into your car, you have faith that it will start. Those are simple examples of what we have faith in without really thinking — ordinary everyday things.
MILFORD, IA
WKRG

Faith Time: Silent Retreats

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Sometimes the best way to learn and grow is to not say anything at all. We’re talking about silent retreats with Father Stephen Vrazel with St. Vincent de Paul Parish. How does being quiet help us?. Guest: Removing themselves from the distractions of daily life is...
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
dailycitizen.news

Will Scott: Faith for deep water

I will say that I am not much of a fisherman. I have some nostalgic memories of waking up far too early when visiting my grandparents over the summers. My grandfather would drive us into the wilds of West Tennessee while it was still dark. We’d retrieve bait from some shack in the woods which was, somehow, open at that ungodly hour — and, come to think of it, somehow open despite only selling worms and crickets.
RELIGION
Frederick News-Post

Words of Faith

When I was a new graduate registered nurse in the Bronx, I met a Jewish nurse. Charlotte had been living in a kibbutz in Israel before working at the same Jewish hospital as I. One day we were talking about our home life growing up. To our surprise, her life in an Orthodox Jewish home had many similarities to my life in a Bible-believing Methodist family. Many of our traditional practices and probably all of our values were shared. For example, Sunday observance for me was not very different from Sabbath in her family.
RELIGION
thefulcrum.us

Faithful & Mindful Living

How do we remember and honor the tragedies of the past? Which tragedies do we choose to remember and which fade into the past without a second thought?. This excerpt from David Leong challenges us as a Christian-dominant nation to remember that our ancestors were not always the heroes we learned about in school. And that true healing will come when we look at our entire history, not just the parts where we look heroic.
YOGA
Shelby Reporter

Using faith to overcome grief

280 – On Sunday Oct. 3, The Church at Brook Hills will be hosting a GriefShare seminar and support group. The event is part of a 13-week series of gatherings dedicated to helping those grieving for a loved one through faith. GriefShare’s leaders, Tim and Linda Flowers, work to guide...
RELIGION
todayswomannow.com

Forces of Faith

“There are still those who believe that God does not call women to pastor. It does not deter me from the call, though. I think I’ve changed some people’s minds.” — Alyce French Johnson, pastor at Oak Grove Baptist Church. Meet five women who are transforming lives from the pulpit.
RELIGION
ccenterdispatch.com

A Cowboy’s Faith

“It sure would be interesting to know more of the family history.”. Often that comment is made when children ask about their forefathers. Frequently a similar remark is said upon passing of a relative. Certainly every visit to the cemetery brings such thoughts to mind especially when the tombstone is...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
bahaiteachings.org

All Faiths Are One Faith

What is the human spirit? From a Baha’i perspective, our souls reflect our innermost eternal reality – the single element within each of us that will last forever. Abdu’l-Baha, the son and successor of Baha’u’llah, defined the soul and the spirit this way in his book Some Answered Questions:. The...
RELIGION
Hutchinson News

Faith Notes for Sept. 25

The Reno County CROP Hunger Walk, sponsored by Church World Service, is tomorrow, Sept. 26. "The Walk Is Virtual. The Need is Real." Take a walk in solidarity with folks who must walk for water or food. Then support the Food Bank of Reno County, the Christian Soup Ministry, and global hunger projects. Donate securely at www.crophungerwalk.org/hutchinsonks. Click "donate/make a general donation." Or write a check to "CWS/CROP" by Oct. 1 and send it to Emanuel Lutheran Church, 140 E. 30th Avenue, Hutchinson, KS, 67502. Questions? Contact Eileen Porter, hporter2@wisc.edu or Anita Christian, anitachristian88@yahoo.com.
RENO COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy