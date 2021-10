It’s been a long time since we’ve heard news of anything regarding the fabled Overwatch 2. It seemed like the original game was poised for lots of success, with high support in the Overwatch League and promising new updates. But when news of Overwatch 2 dropped, everything came to a standstill. The only info we had about the game was revealed during a Twitch stream that showcased some of the new maps and features, including a core change to the gameplay. Well, it looks like the developers are finally ready to release some more official information. They recently announced that more news for Overwatch is coming next week, along with a Bastion rework.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO