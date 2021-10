Every town has one, the store that just seems to have been there forever. Kon TIki in New Paltz is one of those places. I always called it the "Spencer Gifts" of New Paltz. It's not trendy, It's not even full of things you necessarily need but it is full of fun. It's the store that people who visit New Paltz feel like they have to shop at in order to feel like their trip was complete.

NEW PALTZ, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO