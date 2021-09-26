CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buena football drops second straight

By Ivan Leonard ivan.leonard@myheraldreview.com
 6 days ago

TUCSON — Buena was on the road against Sunnyside High and fell 41-24 on Friday. Buena drops to 1-2 while Sunnyside improves to 3-1. “We just are not protecting the ball, there are plays that are there but we are not making good decisions,” Buena coach Joe Thomas stated. “We had some passes completed and then we screw up so we have to focus on staying consistent. They did not run anything that we have not seen, but our lack of discipline defensively is what did us in.”

