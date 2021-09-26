Tottenham Women vs. Reading Women: game time, match thread, and how to watch online
Two weeks ago, Tottenham Hotspur successfully completed the biggest win in their history, knocking off 2020-21 WSL runners up Manchester City 2-1 at the City Academy Stadium, thanks to a goal from Rachel Williams and late controversial City own goal. Today, they return to their home ground The Hive in Edgware, to face Reading Women for a chance to start 3-0 in the league.cartilagefreecaptain.sbnation.com
Comments / 0