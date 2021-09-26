CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Income Tax

Whose kid is that? Dems want big changes in who qualifies for child tax break

By BRIAN FALER Link Copied
POLITICO
POLITICO
 6 days ago

Anyone caring for a child would be able to claim credit payments, not just relatives. Supporters say that would make hundreds of thousands more eligible, but implementing the change could be daunting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EplPV_0c8R8rWh00

House Democrats don’t just want to expand their signature Child Tax Credit payment program, they also want to redefine what it means to be someone's child.

As part of their sweeping reconciliation plan, they are proposing to overhaul, for the first time in almost a generation, the legal definition of a child that’s used to claim the hugely popular break. But that's not as simple as it sounds, and implementing it could become a bureaucratic nightmare.

Lawmakers want to make the definition more expansive, so that more people can claim the benefit worth up to $3,600 per child. They’re proposing to dump long-standing rules requiring a child to be a relative of the person taking the credit.

Instead, they want to award the money to whoever is caring for the child, regardless of whether they’re related.

That’s designed to be more flexible and to accommodate people in a wider variety of living situations — researchers say hundreds of thousands of kids are currently ineligible for the benefit because they live with, say, a family friend.

"Nobody can claim kids who are being raised by someone who is not a close relative — those kids just get cut off from the break entirely,” said Jacob Goldin, a former Treasury official who now teaches at Stanford University’s law school.

But some warn what Democrats are proposing would be complicated and difficult for the already beleaguered IRS to enforce.

It could also be confusing to taxpayers because lawmakers would not change the definition of a child used for other tax benefits such as the Earned Income Tax Credit — forcing people to navigate multiple tax definitions of a child.

The proposal is a part of a giant package of tax and spending changes approved last week by the House Ways and Means Committee.

Much of the attention to Democrats’ reconciliation plan has focused on their call for $2 trillion in new taxes on high earners and corporations and plans to extend their new monthly Child Tax Credit payment program beyond this year.

Created earlier this year, the program is now sending monthly payments worth up to $300 per child to 35 million families.

But Democrats are also proposing a number of changes in how the credit program would work, one of most significant of which deals with the definition of a child.

Lawmakers have periodically battled over how to define children for tax purposes, which affects people seeking not just the Child Tax Credit, but also the EITC, a dependent care break and head-of-household filing status.

Congress hasn’t made major changes in the area though since 2004, when, amid complaints the tax code had too many conflicting definitions of a child, lawmakers tried to create a more uniform standard.

The current rules recognize that not every child lives in a traditional nuclear family and don’t require someone to be a parent in order to take the credit. But they stipulate the child must be a relative, with a list of accepted relations that includes sons, daughters, foster children, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and grandchildren, among others.

The child also must live with the person claiming the credit for more than half the year.

But there has been growing attention to those left out of that formula.

People at the bottom of the income ladder — the main target of Democrats’ Child Tax Credit initiative — are more likely to have idiosyncratic living situations, researchers say. About 330,000 kids don’t qualify for the monthly payments because they live with a cousin or neighbor or someone else the IRS says isn’t a close relative, Goldin estimates.

“The kids who get excluded under the current relationship test are a lot of the kids who would benefit most from receiving the financial benefits of the CTC,” he says.

Beginning in 2023, House Democrats would drop that rule.

In its place, they’d require people claiming the benefit to be someone who provides uncompensated care for a child, including supervising their daily activities. That would also include maintaining a “secure environment” in which the child lives; arranging for their medical care; and being involved in "financial and other support" for education "or similar activities of the individual.”

In addition, a child would no longer have to live with someone for more than half a year to qualify. Under Democrats’ plan, that residency requirement would be calculated monthly, so children would only have to live with a person for more than half a month to qualify for that month’s payment.

Some children live different places over the course of a year, and Democrats’ plan would allow multiple people to take the credit for the kid, although not at the same time.

Lawmakers would also have the IRS set up a system to settle disputes when more than one person claims the same child.

A spokesperson for Ways and Means Committee Chair Richard Neal (D-Mass.) did not respond to requests for comment.

Janet Holtzblatt, a former Treasury official who helped develop the current child definition, sees trouble ahead for the IRS should the plan become law.

The agency will have difficulty policing the break, she predicts, because it is poorly equipped to determine “nebulous” things like who is supervising a child or whether he or she is living in a secure environment.

And it may also be hard on beneficiaries who get audited because they will have trouble proving to the IRS that they were ones who, for example, took the child to a doctor.

"It can be more advantageous in these complicated family situations, but it's also going to be burdensome for the taxpayer to establish, if called in for an audit, to demonstrate they meet these criteria," said Holtzblatt, now at the Washington-based Tax Policy Center.

“I get what [Democrats] are trying to do and, from a social welfare perspective, maybe they’re on the right track,” she said. “But from a tax administration perspective, I think the disadvantages outweigh the benefits.”

Comments / 122

David Anderson
5d ago

put a provision in where you have to be working in order to receive it and more people might be prone to agree with your policy you don't just give free money to people who aren't willing to work for their own betterment

Reply(49)
36
Neicey Jones
5d ago

what about people that have to take care of an elderly parent/parents? They deserve some help also. Why just keep helping people with kids? There's other people that needs this help to!!!!!

Reply(2)
14
Robert Loveless
5d ago

Thr government Helping people is one thing. The government helping themselves is another. IF the feds TRULY want to help with childcare, then how abouf this? Give the money to state agencies, then down to county agencies, with the demand that every bit- every dam dime- goes to proper healthcare facilities. This helps ensure this cash be controlled at a level that more likely will see the money being properly used. BUT THAT WON'T HAPPEN. The bloated feds will make sure all that money will be used- and put hundreds, maybe thousands on federal staff to "oversee" the process. And, as usual, for every dollar allocated, about 70 cents of it never leaves Washington DC or federal offices in 50 state capital cities. IT'S ABOUT TIME PEOPLE FINALLY REALIZE THAT THE GOVERNMENT, NO MATTER HOW COMPELLING THE RHETORIC, IS FILLED WITH BUREAUCRATS WHO ARE WAY MORE INTERESTED IN THEIR SUCCESS THAN YOU AND ME. Reduce the size of government. Remember, these people are (supposed to be) public servants NOT

Reply(2)
13
Related
Money

Will There Be a Fourth Stimulus Check Just for Older Americans?

A nonpartisan group is asking Congress to issue another round of $1,400 stimulus checks, and this time the payments would go just to older Americans. The Senior Citizens League (TSCL) recently told members via email about its plan to push for special stimulus payments to help offset potential spikes in Medicare and other expenses for older Americans. In the messages, TSCL asked members how they've been impacted by inflation this year. The group plans to use the responses to help it lobby Congress for additional $1,400 checks targeted to people who receive Social Security.
BUSINESS
WSET

Here's who gets the new stimulus checks and when they will arrive

BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - Billions of dollars have already been put into the hands of taxpayers through the American Recovery Act to help people recover from the coronavirus pandemic. On September 15, 2021, the third payment of the enhanced federal Child Tax Credit will be delivered to families with children under 18 years old. This will be the third check in a series of six payments. People who get the money through direct deposit will receive it that day. People who receive the money with a physical check will have to wait for the mail to arrive.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Tax Credit#Dems#Tax Filing#House#Democrats#Treasury#Stanford University
Motley Fool

Americans in Poverty Will Get an Extra $3,340 in Stimulus Money in 2021

Federal funds are earmarked to help Americans get through the worst of the pandemic. According to the Urban Institute, the poverty rate in the U.S. is projected to hit 13.7% this year. That means that roughly 1 in 7 of us lives below the poverty line, and most have no savings to help get through the tough times. But thanks to stimulus funds, the average family living in poverty can expect to receive around $3,340 through the end of the year.
ADVOCACY
WSOC Charlotte

Yes, that IRS letter you got in the mail is legit

CHARLOTTE — Several taxpayers have contacted Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke, saying they received a letter in the mail that looks like it’s from the IRS, but they’re not sure and they don’t want to fall for a scam. It turns out that the letter is legitimate, according to Action 9′s...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WKRC

The $500 tax credit that you might qualify for and had no idea you could get

BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - The expanded federal Child Tax Credit is putting billions of dollars into the hands of families. The payments are part of the American Rescue Plan signed into law in March by President Biden. The payments are the first half of the tax credit. The most recent payments went out on Sept. 15, 2021. According to the IRS, this third payment sent $15 billion directly to families. The next payment, arriving on Oct. 15, 2021, will send out another $15 billion.
BALTIMORE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
IRS
Shore News Network

What Happens When Medicare, Social Security Run Out of Money?

The Social Security and Medicare trust funds are expected to soon be depleted, putting the health insurance and retirement income of millions in jeopardy. Two government reports published simultaneously Aug. 31 showed that popular Medicare and Social Security programs are under serious threat of running out of money. The Old-Age and Survivors Insurance (OASI) Trust Fund is expected to run dry by 2033 and the Hospital Insurance (HI) Trust Fund will be depleted by 2026, according to the respective reports from the Social Security Administration (SSA) and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
SOCIAL SECURITY
IBTimes

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: New Cash Could Come As Experts Call For Monthly Payments

With several federal programs put into place to combat the financial hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic ending or on the verge of ending soon, many are beginning to grow worried about what this could mean for millions of Americans still in dire financial situations and straits. Now, experts are calling for additional monthly assistance as fears over all aid running out continue to spread.
PERSONAL FINANCE
utv44.com

IRS would track all bank transactions over $600 under Biden plan

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Alabama senator Tommy Tuberville doesn’t like what President Biden is trying to do with your money. The administration wants the Internal Revenue Service to monitor every transaction you make of $600 or more, that’s a big change from the current 10,000 threshold. Tuberville is trying...
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
123K+
Followers
8K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy