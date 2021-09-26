Brewers: Ryan Braun Brought Golden Age to Milwaukee

If summertime in Wisconsin has a voice, it’s the peppery chatter of Bob Uecker. Nearing the end of his 50th season in the Brewers broadcast booth, he has – for many state sports fans – simply always been around. Baseball itself acts as a kind of background noise to the summertime. The local nine plays nearly every day and, even in the most memorable seasons, the omnipresence of the game make it something that can be more passively observed than other sports. But even if you’ve forgotten the Brewers had a game on a particular afternoon or early evening, somewhere in the neighborhood there’s a radio tuned to the local affiliate. From an open garage or a passing car or in the shop on the corner, you’d eventually catch a few words, recognize that voice, and all of the sudden it would be baseball season again.

