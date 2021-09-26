CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Brewers: Ryan Braun Brought Golden Age to Milwaukee

By John Egan
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Braun played for the Milwaukee Brewers for 13 seasons. During that time, the team only had six losing seasons. Technically five, since the 2020 season barely counted. Plus, they still went to the playoffs. They had a record of less than 70 wins only once. That stat alone shows...

Yardbarker

Milwaukee Brewers qualify for the 2021 MLB Playoffs

The Milwaukee Brewers have become the third team to qualify for the 2021 Major League Baseball postseason. On Saturday, the Brewers defeated the Chicago Cubs 6-4 at the American Family Field to improve to a record of 91 wins and 57 losses. The Brewers join the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers, who have already qualified.
MLB
milwaukeemag.com

An Ode to Milwaukee Brewers Legend Bob Uecker

If summertime in Wisconsin has a voice, it’s the peppery chatter of Bob Uecker. Nearing the end of his 50th season in the Brewers broadcast booth, he has – for many state sports fans – simply always been around. Baseball itself acts as a kind of background noise to the summertime. The local nine plays nearly every day and, even in the most memorable seasons, the omnipresence of the game make it something that can be more passively observed than other sports. But even if you’ve forgotten the Brewers had a game on a particular afternoon or early evening, somewhere in the neighborhood there’s a radio tuned to the local affiliate. From an open garage or a passing car or in the shop on the corner, you’d eventually catch a few words, recognize that voice, and all of the sudden it would be baseball season again.
MLB
calltothepen.com

The Milwaukee Brewers may regret this failure

The Milwaukee Brewers are in the process of violating a basic dictum of athletics. Any time you have a chance to put a rival away, do it…or risk living to regret it. The Brewers Thursday lost a fourth straight game to the St. Louis Cardinals. The series began Monday in Milwaukee with the Brewers securely staked to a playoff spot as all-but-formal champions of the NL Central.
MLB
Detroit Free Press

St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers odds, picks and prediction

The St. Louis Cardinals (80-69) and Milwaukee Brewers (91-59) play the second game of a four-game series Tuesday. First pitch from American Family Field is set for 7:40 p.m. ET. Let's analyze the lines around the Cardinals vs. Brewersodds with MLB picks and predictions. Cardinals RHP Jake Woodford (2-3, 4.30...
MLB
APG of Wisconsin

Ryan Braun is no hero

Ryan Braun is despicable. I say that not because he seemed at times to be a one-man wrecking crew when playing my beloved Cubs.
MLB
Daily Tribune

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narváez has scuffled at the plate

Catcher Omar Narváez, who has been one of the Brewers' most consistent hitters this season, has been quiet at the plate in recent weeks. In 13 games in September, he was batting .227 with a .255 OBP, .528 OPS, no home runs and two RBI. After posting a .865 OPS...
MLB
chatsports.com

Series Preview: New York Mets @ Milwaukee Brewers

After, for lack of a better term, getting the crap kicked out of them by the St. Louis Cardinals this week, the Milwaukee Brewers hope to get back in the win column and make progress toward clinching the NL Central this weekend against the struggling New York Mets in their final home games of the regular season.
MLB
brewcrewball.com

Milwaukee Brewers activate Willy Adames from Injured List

The Milwaukee Brewers start a pivotal series against the rival St. Louis Cardinals tonight at American Family Field, and they will be welcoming back one of their most important offensive weapons just in time. Shortstop Willy Adames hasn’t played since September 4th while dealing with a biceps issue, but he has been activated and is in the lineup tonight against Jon Lester.
MLB
chatsports.com

Brewers: Top 5 Ryan Braun Home Runs In His Career

After 14 season Ryan Braun has decided to hang his cleats up and retire. Without a doubt he is one of the most important players in the history of the Brewers franchise. Throughout his prodigious career he has compiled several moments that fans will never forget. Throughout the first half...
MLB
timestelegram.com

New York Mets, Milwaukee Brewers announce Sunday afternoon lineups

The New York Mets will trying to avoid a three-game sweep at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday. First pitch is set for 2:10 p.m. at American Family Field. The game will be broadcast on WPIX in New York and nationally on TBS. Saturday's game:Brewers on brink of...
MLB
milwaukeerecord.com

Mandatory Milwaukee: Enjoying Brewers baseball on TV, on the radio, or in person

Some places come and go, while some places become icons. Mandatory Milwaukee is all about the latter. Join us as we revisit beloved and well-worn local staples with fresh eyes, and explore how they might figure in the city’s future. This week: Brewers baseball!. In case you haven’t noticed, your...
MLB
ESPN

Milwaukee Brewers announcer Bob Uecker celebrated for 50 years behind mic

MILWAUKEE -- As expected, the ceremony honoring popular Brewers announcer Bob Uecker's half-century at the microphone involved remembrances, appreciation -- and a heavy dose of humorous stories. At least the ones Uecker said he could share with an audience of family, friends, former players and team employees that spanned generations.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WFRV Local 5

Popping champagne: The Milwaukee Brewers clinch NL Central

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers clinched their second NL Central title in four years, beating the sloppy New York Mets 8-4 Sunday behind Willy Adames’s two-run homer and three RBIs. Josh Hader pitched a perfect ninth inning, retiring Brandon Nimmo on a game-ending flyout to left fielder Christian Yelich and sending the Brewers running […]
MLB
MLB
chatsports.com

Brewers Rumors: Ryan Braun Nearly Came Back In July?

Back in spring training, Ryan Braun left the door open to possibly returning to play for the Brewers this season if he got the itch to come back. Then, a few days ago, Braun officially announced he would be retiring. Guess the itch didn’t come back, right?. Well, not necessarily.
MLB
wktysports.com

Ryan Braun throws out 1st pitch, Brewers celebrate 14-year career

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Ryan Braun threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Milwaukee Brewers’ game Sunday as part of his farewell, a 30-minute celebration of a 14-year major league career that included the 2011 NL MVP award and a lengthy suspension for a drug violation. Now 37, Braun hasn’t...
MLB
Channel 3000

Braun retires with Brewers legacy that includes MVP, drug ban

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Ryan Braun threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Milwaukee Brewers’ game Sunday as part of his farewell, a 30-minute celebration of a 14-year major league career that included the 2011 NL MVP award and a lengthy suspension for a drug violation. Now 37, Braun hasn’t played all season and said during spring training that he was leaning toward retirement. He announced on Sept. 14 that he would not play again. A six-time All-Star, Braun played his entire big league career with the Brewers from 2007-20. Braun won division titles in 2011 and ’18 but never reached the World Series. He had a .296 career average with 1,963 hits in 1,766 games. The ceremony came before the NL Central-leading Brewers hosted the Mets.
MLB
