CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Hosemann talks of COVID’s high cost to Mississippians. Reeves attacks.

By Bobby Harrison
Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hqJqc_0c8R8fBD00
Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, left, confers with an unmasked Gov. Tate Reeves in Senate Chambers at the Capitol prior to a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on the state's economic outlook and anticipated revenue collections as affected by COVID-19, at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, May 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis / Associated Press

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, in his own low-key manner, spoke with sincerity and authority about the ravages of COVID-19 on himself, on others and on the state as a whole at a recent digital town hall hosted by Mississippi Today.

Hosemann contracted the coronavirus in the summer of 2020 and revealed his struggles to overcome the illness.

“I’ve run marathons, New York marathon and all the others, and I am a regular exerciser, let’s just put it that way,” he said. “And my goal some days (after getting COVID-19) was to try to walk a hundred steps, and many days it was difficult to do so, just a devastating thing.”

He also spoke empathetically of a friend — healthy, but unvaccinated — who died recently of COVID-19.

“One of the last things he said to his three sons before COVID claimed him was, ‘Please get vaccinated,'” Hosemann recalled.

The Republican lieutenant governor also put COVID-19 in the context of what it might mean for the long-term economic health of the state, calling it “the elephant in the room.”

“How do we sell businesses to come to Mississippi as the least vaccinated state? Is that our selling point? I don’t think so,” Hosemann said. “So all these (economic factors) have multiplier effects, not just from the actual virus itself, but also from the economic effects…And I want to be real clear about that. This is a negative economically to you and your family, but also to the whole state.”

Or put another way: Can Mississippi’s population decline be reversed, as leaders say they are striving to do, when the state is mired in some of the most negative coronavirus outcomes in the world?

A few days after Hosemann’s comments, Gov. Tate Reeves appeared on a national news show where he was asked about those bad outcomes — specifically, the state’s highest COVID-19 fatality rate in the country.

The governor’s response to a question about what he was doing to combat that high fatality rate appeared to be that it was only a matter of timing, and that the death rate was “a lagging indicator.” As other states experience the surge in cases that Mississippi endured in July and August, Reeves contended, they would surpass Mississippi as having the highest fatality rate.

Perhaps that is true, but surely no one is wishing that the death rate increases in other states.

In that national interview, the governor could have said correctly that Mississippi has some unique challenges in fighting COVID-19. For instance, he could have pointed out that Mississippi for decades has been one of the unhealthiest states in the nation with multiple diseases that unfortunately make people more susceptible to dying from the virus.

In addition, Mississippians have less access to health care providers than people in just about any other state.

Granted, Reeves didn’t bring any of those problems to Mississippi, though it could be debated whether his policies — as a key state policy maker for more than a decade — have done enough or anything to reverse those trends.

In addition, Reeves could have pointed out that Mississippi also faces unique challenges in dealing with getting people vaccinated. The state has the highest percentage of African Americans and one of the highest percentages of non-college educated white people in the nation. These are two groups with lower vaccination rates nationally, though it should be pointed out the percentage of Black Mississippians who have been vaccinated is higher than the national average for Black Americans.

Ultimately, there are many factors that place Mississippi behind the proverbial eight ball when it comes to battling COVID-19.

It also could be argued that those factors place more of a burden on Mississippi leadership to say and do the right thing to battle the pandemic. That is where many have questioned Reeves’ leadership. Many argue that his constant equivocation on whether Mississippians should be vaccinated has given people just another reason not to get the shots. He also has waged his war on mask wearing accusing people of “virtue signaling” for wearing a mask.

Reeves called the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation that even vaccinated people should wear a mask in some settings “foolish, and it is harmful. It reeks of political panic, so as to appear that they are in control. It has nothing, let me say that again: It has nothing to do with rational science.”

In a state like Mississippi, with so many pre-existing conditions that make fighting the coronavirus that much more difficult, the question is whether it is in the best interest of the leader of the state to spend time battling with others instead of fighting the pandemic.

As Hosemann pointed out, the future of the state and the lives of many of its citizens could hang in the balance.

We want to hear from you!

Central to our mission at Mississippi Today is inspiring civic engagement. We think critically about how we can foster healthy dialogue between people who think differently about government and politics. We believe that conversation — raw, earnest talking and listening to better understand each other — is vital to the future of Mississippi. We encourage you to engage with us and each other on our social media accounts, email our reporters directly or leave a comment for our editor by clicking the button below.

Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.

Read this on the web

Comments / 23

Mary Carr
6d ago

Of course Reeves attacks. He always declares (nothing will change) and no matter what the facts say or the state is looking, like. Governor Reeves says, I will not do anything any different. I will not. I will not! Thank you Mr. Hoseman for giving us a candid look into your struggles from Covid- 19. I pray that your health is full restored. Many Mississippians have loss friends and loved ones to this deadly virus. The struggle is real...The struggle continues. Let Us Pray!

Reply(10)
18
Erica Brent
5d ago

This virus is just a political standard for him. He’s not trying to protect his own family since all of them already had it. His mind won’t change until his wife or children expire from this deadly virus 🦠 I truly believe he’s doing the devil’s work while spewing some type of Christianity because his conduct is definitely not Christ like so he can keep selling that to his base. He should RESIGN!!!!

Reply
11
Mr. Baker
5d ago

Governor Reeves stood up for will of Mississippi voters on several occasions. Hoseman and Gunn sometimes forget who they work for, Mississippi voters.

Reply
7
Related
WKRG

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Mississippi

The deployment of vaccines beginning in December signaled a turning point in the pandemic. By Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came. More than 80% of these cases by late July were caused by the Delta variant, which is more contagious than the original virus. This has resulted in growing rates of community transmission and—especially in areas with lower vaccination rates—increasing rates of hospitalization and death.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Coronavirus
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Government
Local
Mississippi Health
US News and World Report

COVID-19 Bumps Food Benefits for Some Mississippi Families

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Some Mississippi households currently getting supplemental food benefits will be eligible for additional funds next month because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Mississippi Department of Human Services said in a news release Friday that households will get benefit supplements up to the maximum benefit amount, based...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Houston Chronicle

This Texas city is the first in the state to reach herd immunity against COVID-19

El Paso has become the first city in Texas to hit herd immunity against the coronavirus, officials said this week. As of Monday, 75 percent of El Pasoans 12 and older were fully vaccinated, Jorge Rodriguez, the El Paso Assistant fire chief and emergency management coordinator, told the El Paso County Commissioners Court on Monday.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Delbert Hosemann
Person
Tate Reeves
MSNBC

Mississippi's Reeves responds to Covid crisis in a post-policy way

Few states were less prepared for the Covid-19 crisis than Mississippi. As The New York Times recently reported, "The current coronavirus spike has hit the South hard, but a combination of poverty and politics made Mississippi uniquely unprepared to handle what is now the worst coronavirus outbreak in the nation."
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Mississippians#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WJTV 12

Lawmakers meet to discuss minimum wage in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The battle over fair minimum wage in Mississippi is ongoing. “Mississippi needs to encourage jobs that pay more than the average it is paying today, which is $39,000,” said Madison County Economic Development Authority Joseph Deason. The latest hearings to gather data took place with the Mississippi Senate Labor Committee, chaired […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mediaite.com

‘Your Way is Failing’: CNN’s Tapper Scolds Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves for Opposing Biden Covid Mandates Despite His State’s Surge

CNN’s Jake Tapper raked Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves (R) across the coals over his opposition to mask and vaccine mandates while his state currently has the highest Covid death rate in the country. Reeves appeared with Tapper on Sunday’s State of the Union and pronounced mandates “an attack by the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi Today

Mississippi Today

Jackson, MS
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mississippi Today is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) news and media company with a forward-facing mission of civic engagement and public dialog through service journalism, live events and digital outreach.

 https://mississippitoday.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy