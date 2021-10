Syracuse, N.Y. — People in Syracuse who depend on public transportation to get to work or school are facing a big problem: Their buses aren’t showing up. Centro, the region’s public transit option, cut service last month, running fewer buses, reducing its hours of service and shortening routes. First Student, which transports nearly 15,000 Syracuse City School District students, has struggled to get kids to class in the morning and back home at the end of the day.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO