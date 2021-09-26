Zach Mufasa at KC Wine Co.
Related Organization: KC Wine Co. & KC Pumpkin Patch. It's back and better than ever! KC Wine Co's Summer Concert Series is a great way to relax and unWINEd in the vines. Featuring local artists from all around the Kansas City area, our free concerts at the farm are the ideal pairing for your favorite KC Wine Co adult drinks. We'll have our famous frozen wine slushes, Midwestern crafted wines, and snacks available for purchase in addition to local food trucks on select weekends (see our online calendar at kcwineco.com for details).www.visitkc.com
