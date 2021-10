Child mental health is so incredibly important, but it is now more vital than ever. Studies have shown that the mental health of our children has declined throughout the pandemic, and depression and anxiety are still on the rise. When I was a child, we never learned about mental health, and my various mental illnesses went undiagnosed until I entered adulthood. It was only when I suffered a nervous breakdown as an adult and was admitted to a behavioral health hospital that I received my various diagnoses. At this time, I also began to work on and think about my mental health for the first time. Fortunately, mental health is more widely discussed now that it is more of a central topic regarding the impacts of the pandemic on our health.

9 DAYS AGO