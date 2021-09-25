GoT alum Pilou Asbaek joins the cast of Stephen King’s horror movie ‘Salem’s Lot’
The movie adaptation of Stephen’s King horror novel Salem’s Lot has one more cast member to its ensemble. Game of Thrones alum Pilou Asbaek has joined the cast of the upcoming horror film. Asbaek shall be becoming a member of the already introduced cast members Lewis Pullman, Alfre Woodard, Makenzie Leigh, Bill Camp and Spencer Treat Clark. Gary Dauberman will write the script and direct the function undertaking.flickprime.com
