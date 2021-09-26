CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabrera drives in 4 runs as Tigers top Royals 5-1

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera drove in four runs, including a go-ahead, two-run double in the sixth inning, and the Detroit Tigers downed the Kansas City Royals 5-1 on Saturday night. Jeimer Candelario hit an RBI double for the Tigers, who have won five of six. Jonathan Schoop had two...

