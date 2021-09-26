Am I misremembering or did we not

Maybe I'm wrong, maybe a bit too old school, but I feel as if the football program has evolved and modernized in ways that i feel might be slightly negative over the long haul. Many may and likely will disagree and that is fine, flame away. Here is my thought however. A few seasons ago I recall it coming out that when fall camp started, all of the players basically signed off of social media. The focus was on game one and every game after. Other programs might have kids tweeting, gramming, whatever, but the Power Rangers and others stayed the course and stayed focused. Fast forward to last season and between social justice, covid and whatever else, social media stayed on. Does that have anything to do with the lack of an offensive line push or DE production? Not really, but as a whole things just felt different and the product on the field HAS been different I think most would agree. Many of us saw the signs early in the season and kept whistling past the graveyard. Now to this year, with NIL, players needing their "Brand" and social media following to be strong for more $ I fear that horse is never going back to the barn. None of this means that we can't still hit those highest goals again, but it does feel as if some of the small things that made the program stand apart are now gone. Just my .02 cents. Go Tigers!

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO