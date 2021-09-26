CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Am I misremembering or did we not

 6 days ago

Use to have plays with pre-snap motion? I don't remember any shifts this year other than H Back in a few run situations. Never understood the two OC thing until now. We lost the real play caller when Scott left and got stuck with the OC of getting everyone’s water.

I am starting to feel as if we lost what made us Unique.

Maybe I'm wrong, maybe a bit too old school, but I feel as if the football program has evolved and modernized in ways that i feel might be slightly negative over the long haul. Many may and likely will disagree and that is fine, flame away. Here is my thought however. A few seasons ago I recall it coming out that when fall camp started, all of the players basically signed off of social media. The focus was on game one and every game after. Other programs might have kids tweeting, gramming, whatever, but the Power Rangers and others stayed the course and stayed focused. Fast forward to last season and between social justice, covid and whatever else, social media stayed on. Does that have anything to do with the lack of an offensive line push or DE production? Not really, but as a whole things just felt different and the product on the field HAS been different I think most would agree. Many of us saw the signs early in the season and kept whistling past the graveyard. Now to this year, with NIL, players needing their "Brand" and social media following to be strong for more $ I fear that horse is never going back to the barn. None of this means that we can't still hit those highest goals again, but it does feel as if some of the small things that made the program stand apart are now gone. Just my .02 cents. Go Tigers!
Did we forget?

In the National Championship game against LSU in 2020, Trevor was only 18-37 with no TD's. Was he benched, did he start last year, was he the #1 pick in the draft this year? Kids are not born able to read defenses and make a great throw every time. DJ is learning, be patient.
As mad as I am

I am still as love with the paw as i ever was. Go tigers. Hats off to the Wolfpack, they whooped our butts and they deserve the celebration they are having tonight.
We lost! We are humbled! But #### If I am

Going to pull against my team like some of you losers. We have problems we have to correct. No doubt but I am forever loyal. And if you are a Coot you can go to ####! Go Tigers!!!!. Message was edited by: AThomas®. Walk-On [104]. TigerPulse: 92%. Posts: 231. Joined:...
I feel really bad….

I have had more fun watching NFL this year than college. I haven’t even really given tomorrow’s game a thought. I have to wash and wax the boat, got to get grill ready for a big cookout. I also need to go and get some fertilizer and spray the open lot.
I just can’t believe how quick we have fallen

If you are going to criticize grammar, the adverb "hopefully" needs to be axed also. Fallen? It’s only Shane’s first year. Can't believe they were picking Troy over the coots on Gameday. 46% = coot. Hard to believe the coots have fallen so far and can't get up in how...
It's been a long week, but this team needs us tonight

Regardless of where you stand in your opinions of coaches, players, the season, etc...Clemson is special because of us...the fans. Re: Agree, the hay is in the barn, let's play! Go Tigers!!!***. Let’s be as loud as we can so our Tigers can really hear us. It will fire them...
I am starting to believe...

Unless you are a Top 5 team season after season - you will have ZERO depth or development at QB. & post every season you should be out looking for next season's starter.
Dabo Swinney Details How NIL Has Affected Clemson Locker Room

The Tigers are having issues moving the ball and there are a lot of theories as to why. Clemson ranks at or near the bottom of the ACC in almost every major statistical category on the offensive side of the ball. The offensive line hasn't lived up to expectations, the receivers have struggled to get separation and the quarterback play hasn't been anywhere close to what was expected with D.J. Uiagalelei taking over the job full-time.
What We Heard: Nolan Turner

In his six seasons of playing Clemson football, Nolan Turner has never experienced a season comparable to this one. The Tigers, ranked No. 3 to begin the season, have after four games and two losses dropped to (...)
Here be da problem.

Most people realize the Offense would take a step back after losing some of the best players in Clemson history. But to take 4 and 5 star talent to the worst in college football is the problem. There are many O coordinators who would love the opportunity to coach these guys. TE has been given the keys to a bunch of talent and he's under performing. No doubt there's problems on the O line but it's not anything new. Go Tigers.
Gonna have to play great D and find a way to win........

D will be tested especially considering that we have both all ACC DTs out. BC will most likely pound it and we are down numbers, experience and size. Lot will depend on heart and effort. Hopefully Skalski is healthy as that it is what he brings. Offensively?????? We are what...
Just talked to a buddy who knows stuff - be aware, game

REF's have already said they are gonna throw a Targeting foul against Clemson for the 2 they didn't throw last nite at Miami. so just don't complain - I already told you - and you know It's coming. We might even get more ....
Is Danny Pearman doing his job? He’s our portal guy.

We needed some OL, a fast/twitchy slot WR, and an experienced QB as a solid backup who could play if we had issues. Pearman dropped the ball. That’s prob who we should blame. Clemgalalways®. 110%er [5560]. TigerPulse: 100%. Posts: 3090. Joined: 11/7/20. Re: Is Danny Pearman doing his job? He’s...
Guys, I feel ashamed to finally be able to admit it

But the losses are on me. It took a lot of courage for me to finally post this, but I tried breaking in a new gameday shirt and it's 0-2. I thought after the Georgia game that I'd be able to get the funk out of it last week so I threw her back on... I am SORRY.
Interesting

Some commenters use italics to indicate sarcasm, while others prefer the traditional ending of /s. Others eschew any indication of sarcasm as a dilution of wit. Before down voting somebody, ask yourself, "Could this be sarcasm?" Well, their “guest” stated one of our main issues was the stubbornness to evolve...
Would Dabo be our coach if he had Brownlee's percentages?

Of course not. Absolutely not. The only expectation of CBB is to graduate players and stay out of the NCAA gulag. He is mainly an academic progress administrator who also administers the basketball program. Simply put, Brad is Coach Teflon in the eyes if the BOT, Jim Clements and DRad....
Does anyone have images of old Clemson Football programs?

That link helps thanks, but it appears to be only home game programs. I'm looking for old game programs as well. Ok I'll try that, thanks. If anyone personally has any of the physical programs converted to digital formats for the away games, I'd be interested in seeing them, especially for the 50's-70's.
