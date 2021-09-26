CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Why do we think about

 6 days ago

Players and coaches are suddenly becoming poor at their job? I'd say Dabo and gang have done pretty well by bringing our program from perinnial mediocrity to a consistent winner-not to mention being in every FBS Playoff and winning 2 National Championships. Suddenly they don't know what they are doing? There are reasons why the players on the field ARE the players on the field and coaches have obviously been thrown some curve balls that we are used to hitting out of the park but are not at the moment. This is painful-no doubt about it. I used to be an expert on offensive and defensive strategy, players, coaches and everything else until one day I realized I wasn't. I could easily justify every observation, every criticism, and every solution that obviously the coaches didn't see. One day it dawned on me that those things were fun, and still are, to talk about and bounce off each other but my tone was often angry, indignant, and intolerant. These are kids and the coaches are teachers...very good teachers. This year the class makeup is different and has a new set of challenges. The lesson plan has to be modified and every modification's success is known only after it is tried. Fans are parents who don't like to see bad report cards and are sometimes really frustrated but the good parents never draw a boundary of conditional love which is only breached to the good side when their expectations are met. We all want the same thing-to win, as do players and coaches. I'd say , based on their past record, that the kids are in good hands. They won't be thrown to the wolves and they know that coaches have their backs. The nature of how are players are valued, respected, encouraged while learning to be successful is what makes Clemson a special place..it's why players will make a decision to come here versus some other university. I can live with a crappy season from time to time but I couldn't live with a crappy program which is what we USED to have. I still watch and groan but I'm very glad that we have who we have and that our program is what it is- the best in the history of the university and one of the best in the country.

What Are We Gonna Do About Manny?

The Miami Hurricanes Athletic Department has slumped into a disgraceful state under Athletic Director Blake James. I wrote about this in 2018 in a post titled "The decline of Miami Hurricanes men's athletics," and three years later can you really say that I was wrong? Nepotism has been the name of the game for the disappointing baseball and football programs while the basketball program has seen a mass exodus after a slump under 71 year old coach Jim Larrañaga.
Why do you think Berger is not starting and barely playing?

Open Jim: Frustration boiling over for Badgers fans when it comes to the play of Graham Mertz and the offense. I left Whistling Straits late Sunday night thinking the powers that be would be foolish not to bring the Ryder Cup back to that wonderful venue.
Crowd

I really hope we have a great crowd this weekend for this night game. I think the players, the coaches, the fans and the ACC need Clemson to have a good weekend. A victory, improvement with the offense, and a loud and crazy atmosphere may give confidence back to everyone. It would be nice to see the stands full or at least mostly full.
Dana Holgorsen UH / WVU Orange Bowl 2012

First off-This guy still looks like he had a guest appearance on "Cops". I remember thinking the same thing when he ruined 2012. He likes running the score up though, and hes got his [outside P5] guys fired up in Q4...maybe we could look for that same type of mindset towards offense as a silver-lining when/if TE gets that HC gig.
An 8 Year Old Could Call Roughing The Passer ---

But grown men that are officiating a college football game where a Notre Dame player on defense roughs up the Cincinnati QB....and the flag was thrown mind you.....a clear call was about to be made. However.....the flag was picked up. In freaking sane.
TNET: WATCH: Clemson football takes stage for some fun at Tigerama

Clemson held its annual Tigerama for Homecoming Friday night in Memorial Stadium and the Clemson football Tigers took the stage for a little fun before Saturday's action against BC (7:30 p.m./ACCN). Watch some clips from below from Friday in the ClemsonFB instagram post: Read Update ». I think they did...
Dabo
I've got a sick feeling …

In my stomach after watching some of the Pitt game. They are moving the ball at will against GT. We are so screwed. I hope I'm dead wrong , but I think we got major issues with not only coaching and scheme, but talent too. How could this be with all the great recruiting classes we've have for the last 4 or 5 years??
What channel is the BC game on at 7:30?

You could have easily checked google, espn, the TV Guide (in your case) …. The upper right of this webpage always has the upcoming Clemson schedule. It gives the date and time for the game and also gives the network for the game. This week it is the ACC Network (ACCN). If you don't get the ACCN, change your provider. Dish is good, channel 402. There are also other providers that have the ACCN. Most games are on ESPN and ABC. Some games are on ACCNX which is on the internet. Comcast sux.
Who would have thought Coastal, Wake, NCST would be ranked higher than Clemson...

I never would have guessed that myself. I surely hope our team comes out better tonight because a loss to BC would be almost unbearable. Even starting to hear Coots starting to chirp again after several years of silence. Chirping not about their team but more about the fall of Clemson's elite status. I much prefer them silenced.
TNET: Final Thoughts: Inside a play call and things to look for this week

Will the Clemson offense look a little different today? There is no doubt that the offense has been the proverbial problem child early in the season, and we've gone over all the numbers and the struggles ad nauseum. Full Story ». 110%er [5933]. TigerPulse: 100%. Posts: 3170. Joined: 9/17/14. Am...
Polluk on Game day says Dabo needs to evolve to take transfers...

Re: Polluk on Game day says Dabo needs to evolve to take transfers... Does anyone think Dabo hasn't evaluated whether or not to use the portal? I have zero doubt. My point is....just because he has decided not to, why does anyone think he has not "progressed"? How many P5 programs have used the portal? Of those, how many have been to playoffs each year since current system implemented? How many have won 5 conference championships over the last 5 years? How many have 2 national championships in the last 5 years? How many have Clemson's graduation rate of its football program? My point...Dabo's method has worked.
Ever been through a rough stretch in life?

Ever been through a rough stretch (divorce, money problems, sickness, etc) and someone put their arm around, helped you how they could, and told you they believed in you. That is our job tonight. The thing that makes football the best spectator sport is that we can make a difference in the game more so than basketball, soccer, etc by making noise when your team is on defense.
and to think our d held uga to 3 points

If only the offense full of highly touted recruits could put up more than 14 a game against power 5 teams..we may have been contenders..but nah garbage coaching hand cuffs our talent.
It's been a long week, but this team needs us tonight

Regardless of where you stand in your opinions of coaches, players, the season, etc...Clemson is special because of us...the fans. Re: Agree, the hay is in the barn, let's play! Go Tigers!!!***. Let's be as loud as we can so our Tigers can really hear us. It will fire them...
UGA should be the new #1

Arkansas was overrated coming into this one as a top ten 10 team but they are definitely a top 25 team. UGA is elite and just may end the drought this year... Alabama is looking...well...like Alabama of course. However, UGA looks great and has two wins over top ten teams. Also, I believe Dabo said a couple of years ago in regard to our narrow escape vs. a lesser UNC team: "People are focusing on who we've played and not who we are". Just saying that the Dawgs definitely pass the eye test.
Why do we run fake zone reads?

If you're going to run the play, the QB needs to make the read. We run what looks like a zone read, the defensive end crashes down unblocked, but we always hand it to the RB regardless. For that play to work, the QB needs to pull the ball when the DE crashes, but we never do that.
What We Heard: Nolan Turner

In his six seasons of playing Clemson football, Nolan Turner has never experienced a season comparable to this one. The Tigers, ranked No. 3 to begin the season, have after four games and two losses dropped to (...)
