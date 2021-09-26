I have thought for many years that Dabo had got caught up in being a celebrity and was losing some of the fire we had seen in the past. We will see if he can find that fire and save this sinking ship or is the run finally over. We will now find out what kind of Coach he is because for the first time he is not the little darling of college football. He is right we are who we have but changes can be made to help this team but I am not sure this offensive staff can get it done. I will say this if we win out we are in the ACC championship if not then we may get beat a couple more times unless Dabo fines that fire and motivates this team.