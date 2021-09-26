Like father, like son? Jonathan Dahlen is carving his own path to the NHL

SAN JOSE – Jonathan Dahlen has been in the Bay Area for about a month now and recently he drove out to see the South Bay home where his parents used to live. His dad, Ulf Dahlen, came to the Sharks in a March 1994 trade and spent just under three years with the organization. He helped the Sharks earn two landmark first-round playoff series victories, wins that laid the groundwork for the team to flourish in the region for years to come.