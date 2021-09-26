CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthew Barnett: What motivates us to stay and serve COVID-ravaged Los Angeles

By Matthew Barnett
Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic has hit the city of Los Angeles in unprecedented ways, the battle being waged on two fronts: the loss of lives through the virus and the loss of livelihoods. Two fights at the same time is a massive challenge. While the hospital workers continue to do heroic acts of courage fighting the medical battle of COVID-19, the Dream Center is "holding down the fort" dealing with the loss of people’s quality of life due to job losses and the overall economic impact.

