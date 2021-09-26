CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Drones May Help Replant Forests—If Enough Seeds Take Root

By Khari Johnson
Wired
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year’s Castle Fire in California’s Sierra Nevada is estimated to have killed more than 10 percent of the world’s giant sequoias, the largest trees on earth. Sequoias can live through many fires over life spans that last thousands of years; their bark is fire-resistant and they rely on fire to reproduce. But as climate change intensifies, wildfires are growing larger and more intense. According to state officials, six of the seven largest wildfires in California history took place roughly within the past year.

www.wired.com

Comments / 1

Related
Wired

The Controversial Quest to Make Cow Burps Less Noxious

It’s an oppressively hot morning in the barnyard, even in the shade of the long open-air structure where the cows come to feed. On a typical farm, they would gather around a trough, but here at UC Davis they chow from special blue bins, which detect when and how much each one eats. It’s like Weight Watchers, only researchers here aren’t so much interested in these cows’ figures, but how much they burp.
ANIMALS
ecowatch.com

The Environmental Benefits of Proper Tree Maintenance

Most people know that trees are great for providing shade, clean air and natural beauty for our landscapes. What you might not know is that neglecting trees and avoiding regular pruning and maintenance can have an adverse effect on the environment. How Do Neglected Trees Affect the Environment?. Trees seem...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Oregon State
Wired

Pandemic Bird-Watching Created a Data Boom—and a Conundrum

On a morning in late September, Kestin Thomas stood next to the towering glass facade of the Time Warner building in Manhattan holding a dead bird. The small body was still warm in his hand, but he couldn’t feel the flutter of a heartbeat or the soft puff of breath escaping. He recorded the death on a data sheet, marking the time, day, and location. Then he put the bird in a plastic bag and took it home, leaving it in the freezer for a day before finally dropping the body off at the New York City Audubon Society.
ANIMALS
KATU.com

Nearly $1M donated to replant trees in the Santiam State Forest

One year after the devastating Labor Day wildfires, parts of Oregon’s forests that were badly burned are getting some help recovering. The nonprofit organization American Forests is granting nearly $1 million to replanting efforts in the Santiam State Forest. The forest lost 16,000 acres of trees after the Beachie Creek...
ENVIRONMENT
spectrumnews1.com

The Seed Library is helping create more biodiversity in LA

ALTADENA, Calif. — For avid gardener Jessica Yarger, each seed she plants tells a story. “No matter how small they are, they all have what they need to sit around for a while and when the environmental conditions are right, come to life,” she said talking at her home in Altaden.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seeding#World Resources Institute#Us West#Sierra Nevada#Dendra Systems#Flash Forest#Wired#Droneseed
Wired

Oregon Is Burning Trees in Order to Save Them

Ebba Peterson was driving home from work along Highway 101 in Oregon this April when something caught her eye—a flash of red along the side of the road. Peterson, a plant epidemiologist, recognized it as the foliage of sick trees and pulled over. After bushwhacking to reach the site, Peterson...
OREGON STATE
Benzinga

Drone Disruptors: Matternet Is Taking Cities Into The Skies

So far in the Drone Disruptors series, we've taken a look at two distinctly different players in the drone delivery space. Israel-based Flytrex hopes to become the drone of the U.S. suburbs, flying over residential neighborhoods and airdropping cups of coffee to your backyard. Then there's Volansi, headquartered in the Bay Area, a company seeking to fly in more remote areas – including over the ocean.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

How a drone-in-a-box can help fight wildfires

The alarming increase in the occurrence of wildfires isn't going away. In fact, fire frequencies are projected to increase by approximately 27% globally by 2050. Areas such as North America, Northern Eurasia, and Australia are deemed to be most susceptible to wildfires, making finding effective methods to respond to them increasingly more important.
TECHNOLOGY
Phys.org

Battling to 'replant' Albania's threatened marine forests

In the bay of Vlora on central Albania's coast, crystal clear waters sparkle in the sun but under the surface, it is a desert. The large brown algae forests—a hot spot of biodiversity—are steadily shrinking, scientists warn. Warming sea temperatures, pollution and dynamite fishing are causing Adriatic marine forests to...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
FAA
Country
Thailand
Phys.org

Harnessing drones, geophysics and artificial intelligence to root out land mines

Armed with a newly minted undergraduate degree in geology, Jasper Baur is in the mining business. Not those mines where we extract metals or minerals; the kind that kill and maim thousands of people every year. Baur and colleagues are trying to show that drone-born geophysical sensors already used in fields such as exploration geology, volcanology and archaeology may be applied to more efficiently spot and eliminate these deadly hazards.
ENGINEERING
Tree Hugger

Invasive Plants Still Widely Offered for Sale in US

A new study from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, has determined that many nurseries, garden centers, and online retailers are still offering invasive plant species as ornamental plants for gardens in the United States. Since invasive plants can pose a major threat to native ecosystems, this is an issue that needs to be tackled to prevent further ecological harm.﻿﻿
GARDENING
GreenBiz

Using inoculated trees to clean up soil

By 2050, as many as 700 million people may have been forced to migrate as the land they live on becomes less able to support them. Crop yields are expected to drop by a global average of 10 percent — as high as 50 percent in some parts of the world — at that point, too. There will also be continuing, catastrophic loss of biodiversity, according to a 2018 report from the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES).
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Deep roots of the Anthropocene can be found in tropical forests

A new special edition of the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences showcases multidisciplinary approaches to exploring human impacts on tropical forests and their associated earth systems. Tropical forests regularly appear in the news as the front line of climate change and human sustainability challenges. They are some of...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Endangered status proposed for Nevada flower at lithium mine

Federal wildlife officials proposed endangered species protections Friday for a desert wildflower known to exist only on a remote Nevada ridge where an Australian company plans a lithium mine.The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service issued a proposed rule to add Tiehm’s buckwheat to the endangered list, subject to 60 days of public comment.“We find that Tiehm’s buckwheat is in danger of extinction throughout all of its range due to the severity and immediacy of threats currently impacting the species now and those which are likely to occur in the near term,” the agency said.The primary threats are destruction, modification...
INDUSTRY
natureworldnews.com

New Massive Volcano Emerges as a Result of the Largest Underwater Eruption

A new massive volcano off the eastern coast of the island of Mayotte has officially birthed subsequent to the largest underwater eruption ever recorded in world history. The new feature rises 820 meters (2,690 feet) from the seafloor, now appearing after the huge seismic event that rocked the island in May 2018. It is currently the largest active submarine eruption ever documented.
SCIENCE
Wired

In New Zealand, People (and Moths) Rediscover Dark Skies

This story originally appeared on Atlas Obscura and is part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Mike Bacchus remembers the man only as “the Texan.” A few years back, the Texan, well into his seventies, was a guest at New Zealand’s Lakestone Lodge, which Bacchus and his family own. The man had made his way from Texas to the Mackenzie region of New Zealand’s South Island for the landscapes, to see vivid swathes of violet lupins set against blue glacial lakes and snowy peaks rising beyond golden tussocked hills. He hadn’t realized one of the most glorious sights in Mackenzie is revealed after sunset. In a region with some of the darkest night skies in the world, the vast sweep of the Milky Way dwarfs even the towering summit of nearby Aoraki, or Mount Cook.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy