CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

How to Go Passwordless on Your Microsoft Account

By David Nield
Wired
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite being the default way that you get into most of your digital accounts, passwords aren't really that secure—certainly not compared to a fingerprint or a device that can act as a physical key. If someone gets hold of or guesses your password, they can pretend to be you from wherever they are in the world, especially if you don't have two-factor authentication in place. Which is why Microsoft's recent move to go passwordless is such a welcome step toward better protection.

www.wired.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You're an Android User, Don't Click on This Text Message

It may seem like the tech world is dominated by Apple, but Android actually controls 73 percent of the world's mobile market, making it the most used smartphone company globally. Though Android may be king size-wise, the cybersecurity experts at NordVPN say Androids are more susceptible to security flaws. While the company claims it has been working to button up security, hackers have found ways to bypass it—and now, experts say if you use an Android phone, you should be wary of a new text message scam related to COVID.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

Your apps are watching everywhere you go unless you change this setting

We used to download apps, enable permissions and share data without giving it a second thought. These days, most people want more control over their info. That starts with protecting yourself from endless data breaches, leaks and hacks. When was the last time you checked to make sure your info isn’t floating around the web for anyone to find? Tap or click to check your email address against a database of major hacks.
CELL PHONES
Wired

Hundreds of Scam Apps Hit Over 10 Million Android Devices

Google has taken increasingly sophisticated steps to keep malicious apps out of Google Play. But a new round of takedowns involving about 200 apps and more than 10 million potential victims shows that this longtime problem remains far from solved—and in this case, potentially cost users hundreds of millions of dollars.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Black Friday desktop computer deals: What to expect

Black Friday is right around the corner. In fact, it’s under two months away. Now that fall is here, you’re ready to start thinking about what your holiday shopping list should look like. So you might as well take advantage of the time you have now to get prepared. There are certain trends that you’re sure to see and possibly expect. When it comes to Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, there are always so many great ones. From TVs to smart home devices, there’s plenty to love. But many people take a look at the sales for one thing:...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Onedrive#Microsoft Account#Microsoft Apps#Email Accounts#Xbox Outlook#Onedrive
Mac Observer

How to Prepare Your Apple Account For Your New iPhone

If you preordered an iPhone 13 today, or any other iPhone, you’ll want to know what to do to prepare your account and current device. Luckily, Apple makes it easy. So easy, in fact, that I saw a notification on my iPhone earlier that walks me through the steps. It...
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Microsoft Surface Go 3 specifications leaked

In a few days time Microsoft will be holding its press event on September the 22nd where it is expected to unveil its latest range of hardware ready to accept the new Windows 11 operating system which will be launching next month and available officially from October 5th 2021. On Wednesday Microsoft is expected to unveil its new Surface Book, Surface Pro, and Surface Go devices, but a few details for the Surface Pro 8 and Surface Go 3 have been leaked ahead of the official unveiling.
TECHNOLOGY
The Windows Club

How to Pin a File in Microsoft Teams

Want to make all your most crucial document visible? In Microsoft Teams, you can pin your files on the top of the file tab to manage and get easy access to them. In this post, we show you how!. Where is the File tab on Teams?. Whenever the file is...
SOFTWARE
howtogeek.com

How to Delete a User Account on Mac

If you’ve recently stopped sharing your Mac with others, then you should consider deleting unused user accounts on the machine. We’ll show you how to safely delete user accounts on macOS. Before we begin, be sure to check if you have administrator privileges on the Mac. To verify this, click...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Software
Macworld

iOS 15: How to add a Recovery Contact so won’t get locked out of your account

If you ever lose your Apple ID password and can’t get into your device, you’re in for a world of hurt. That includes if your account gets locked for legit security reasons, like too many failed login attempts. Apple has architected its system such that it cannot simply reset your password for you. There’s an account recovery process, and a system for using trusted phone numbers to reset your account, but your options are severely limited if you have two-factor authentication enabled (which you absolutely should).
TECHNOLOGY
Macworld

How to cut your ex out of your iCloud account

Mac 911 receives email regularly from people severing relationships—and not realizing how their digital lives remain entwined. An iCloud account can be the hub of your online life, and if you chose to share an account with a partner (even for limited purposes), they may still continue to have access to personal information and media when they are no longer a part of your life. Based on the email we get, you might like to disable that access.
INTERNET
Digital Trends

This Gateway laptop is $149 at Walmart today, and it’s perfect for productivity

There are always deals coming down the pipeline, many for new laptops and computers. It’s great because, at any time, you can upgrade an old system, replace one, or grab something extra. What’s not so great is the disparity between value and cost. If you go cheap, generally, you’re sacrificing power, performance, and features. If you go expensive, well, you’re paying a hefty price overall. Buying the cheapest available laptop isn’t always the best idea, either.
ELECTRONICS
windowscentral.com

How to watch Microsoft announce the Surface Pro 8, Duo 2, Go 3, and Book 4

Microsoft will hold a Surface hardware event on September 22, 2021 at 11 a.m. EST (8 a.m. PST). The company is expected to announce the Surface Pro 8, Surface Duo 2, Surface Book 4, and several other Surface devices. The event will be streamed through Microsoft's website. Microsoft's Surface hardware...
TECHNOLOGY
Twinfinite

Halo Infinite: How to Fix “Your Account Is Not Authorized to Play” Error on PC & Xbox

Halo Infinite is hosting another beta flighting this weekend on both PC and Xbox consoles. With so many players hotly anticipating hopping into the Master Chief’s latest adventure, there were bound to be some niggling issues. Unfortunately, before players can even get into a multiplayer game, they’re being faced with an error message, reading: “Your account is not authorized to play Halo Infinite.”
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

MultiMC, the open source Minecraft launcher adds Microsoft account support

With Minecraft gradually being moved over from Mojang to Minecraft accounts, the open source MultiMC launcher has a new release out adding Microsoft account support. Important of course, since you want to be able to keep playing. MultiMC has a lot of neat features to keep all your Minecraft installations tidy, along with giving you fine control over lots of extras including Java options, resource and texture packs, install modpacks from many different platforms and more. It's easily one of the best launchers to use to play Minecraft on Linux.
VIDEO GAMES
Wired

Security News This Week: Even the CIA and NSA Use Ad Blockers to Stay Safe Online

Everything old was new again this week as ransomware came roaring back into the headlines, hitting a crucial Iowa grain cooperative, among other targets. And WIRED sat down with DeSnake, the former number two of the dark web marketplace AlphaBay, to hear about his reemergence and relaunch of AlphaBay four years after its takedown by law enforcement. "AlphaBay name was put in bad light after the raids. I am here to make amends to that," DeSnake said.
TECHNOLOGY
Wired

Everything Amazon Announced—Including a Cute Security Robot

September has been a hectic month for new hardware. Following Apple and Microsoft, Amazon took to the (virtual) stage to unveil new additions to its Echo and Ring lineups, including security monitoring hardware and software services, plus a Wall-E-like robot (last week, it unveiled new Kindles too). Here’s everything Amazon...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy