Slicing up liberal cities becomes go-to redistricting strategy
As Democrats and Republicans duel over redistricting, line-drawers in more states are carving cities into multiple districts for political gain. Republican lawmakers in conservative states have long sliced left-leaning college towns, such as Austin, Texas; Columbus, Ohio; and Athens, Ga., into pieces. Then they combine those smaller chunks with conservative areas to produce mostly Republican congressional districts.www.post-gazette.com
