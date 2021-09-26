CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slicing up liberal cities becomes go-to redistricting strategy

By Tim Henderson
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Democrats and Republicans duel over redistricting, line-drawers in more states are carving cities into multiple districts for political gain. Republican lawmakers in conservative states have long sliced left-leaning college towns, such as Austin, Texas; Columbus, Ohio; and Athens, Ga., into pieces. Then they combine those smaller chunks with conservative areas to produce mostly Republican congressional districts.

